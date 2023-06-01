Leidos Becomes First Major Prime Contractor to Adopt NCMA Contract Management Standard

RESTON, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced its intent to adopt the National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) Contract Management Standard™ (CMS™). By adopting this standard, Leidos will align its workforce competency with the standard recently adopted by the federal government and institutions of higher education.

With this adoption, Leidos builds on its long-standing commitment to strong customer relationships through standards of professional conduct and common understanding. The company is committed to developing the contract management profession as a meaningful and rewarding career path. This will support practitioners across industry and government who serve the federal mission.

"Leidos Contracting is excited to lead the industry in the adoption of the CMS™," said Kim Denver, Leidos Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Contracts Executive. "Contract management professionals are paramount to mission success. Through the CMS framework, our tradecraft will be incorporated under one common standard, elevating both federal and industry contract management professionals who are critical to our nation's success."

"NCMA is pleased to have Leidos join the growing community of CMS™ adopters dedicated to building a stronger bridge between industry and government," said NCMA Chief Executive Officer Kraig Conrad. "This adoption reinforces Leidos' commitment to the profession, their contract management teams and the missions we serve together."

The U.S. Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) announced the new classification in a January 19 memo, stating that the CMS™ will become the foundation of a new contracting training system for all civilian agencies effective February 1, 2023. The new Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting (FAC-C) (Professional) will now align with the Department of Defense framework, which is also based on the CMS™.

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-approved third edition of the NCMA CMS™ is recognized globally as the preeminent standard in the profession. It serves as the basis for hiring and training frameworks as well as the NCMA's ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)-accredited Certified Contract Management Associate (CCMA) certification.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022.

