Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List

Leidos continues to be recognized for its financial and ethical performance, as well as its commitment to creating a top-tier work environment. It was named one of Fortune's 2018 World's Most Admired Companies, a 2018 World's Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere, one of America's Best Employers 2018 by Forbes and a Military Times Best for Vets employer for the fifth consecutive year.

"Having the fourth largest jump on the list, up 89 spots this year, is a recognition of our team's effort and focus on the right kind of growth," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. "We will continue to grow by attracting a highly-skilled, talented and diverse workforce that is passionate about making the world safer, healthier and more efficient."

According to Fortune, the 500 companies combined for $12.8 trillion in revenue – two-thirds of U.S. GDP – and 28.2 million employees worldwide. The complete listing is available on the Fortune website.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

