Leidos-designed low-profile vessels participate in U.S. Army's Project Convergence Capstone 4 exercise

RESTON, Va., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Leidos-designed uncrewed and autonomous-capable low-profile vessels (LPVs) recently participated in the Project Convergence Capstone 4 military exercises in California. Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune® 500 innovation company, delivered the vessels to the U.S. Marine Corps last year.

"Leidos once again designed and delivered innovative solutions with these LPVs, and it was great to see them participate in Project Convergence," said Dave Lewis, Leidos senior vice president, Sea Systems Business Area. "The prototypes we've delivered will help create new disruptive logistics capabilities for the Marine Corps. Its low profile and long range are intended to help the vessels achieve a higher mission success rate supporting dispersed Marine fire units than conventional methods."

The LPV's low-to-the-water visual profile helps to reduce probability of detection. The vessels are intended to transport a logistics payload of up to five tons over a range of 2,000 nautical miles, and have been built to experiment with different autonomous control systems. The two LPV prototypes were delivered last year to the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory for testing and technical assessment. Their participation in the joint and multi-national Project Convergence Capstone 4 exercises represents the next stage of testing and experimentation with the vessels' capabilities alongside warfighters.

Leidos designed the LPVs under contract with MilTech, a Montana State University research lab and an authorized National Government Partnership Intermediary.

The delivery of the LPV prototypes complements Leidos' extensive maritime autonomy portfolio. Leidos-designed and built autonomous vessels recently completed joint naval exercises in the western Pacific as part of the Navy's Integrated Battle Problem 23.2. Last year, Leidos was awarded a U.S. Navy task order to manage, operate and maintain the Navy's Overlord and medium unmanned surface vessels.

