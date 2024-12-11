Leidos Donates $2.5 Million to The Children's Inn at NIH to Expand Support for Pediatric Research

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) today announced a $2.5 million donation to The Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The contribution will support renovations and expansions that will increase The Children's Inn's capacity to serve young patients and their families participating in pediatric research. In recognition of this gift, The Inn's new porte-cochère – the welcoming main entrance for families and visitors – will bear the Leidos name.

"For more than two decades, Leidos has stood alongside The Children's Inn, championing its mission to create a place like home for children and families fighting rare and complex diseases," said Leidos CEO, Tom Bell. "This donation reflects our deep commitment to advancing medical research and supporting the courageous families who inspire us every day."

The gift supports The Children's Inn's $50 million Building Extraordinary capital campaign, which aims to enhance facilities and services for the growing number of patients partnering with NIH researchers to tackle rare and serious diseases. Once completed in 2027, the expansion will increase The Children's Inn's capacity by 25%, accommodating up to 3,000 patients annually.

"As a company dedicated to delivering innovative health solutions, we are honored to deepen our partnership with The Children's Inn," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health & Civil Sector president. "This transformative project strengthens essential support for families while driving the advancement of life-changing medical discoveries."

The donation underscores Leidos' mission-driven focus on advancing health and clinical research in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). It also highlights Leidos' long-standing partnership with The Children's Inn, reflecting decades of support that includes volunteer work, board leadership, financial sponsorships, and program engagement.

"Leidos has been a fundamental pillar of support for The Children's Inn for more than 20 years, and its ongoing support has made an indelible impact on the lives of countless families," said The Inn's CEO Jennie Lucca. "This donation will help bring our vision for The Inn of Tomorrow to life, providing an even more welcoming and supportive environment for children and families who come to the NIH for life-saving treatments. Leidos' generosity is a testament to its belief in the power of innovation and compassion to change lives."

This donation builds on Leidos' recent contributions to Drake State Community & Technical College and Hampton University, further demonstrating the company's broader commitment to improving lives in the communities it serves.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About The Children's Inn

The Children's Inn at NIH is a private, nonprofit "Place Like Home" for children and their families participating in pediatric research at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, the world's premier biomedical research hospital. The Inn reduces the burden of illness through therapeutic, educational, and recreational programming at no cost to families. Since opening in 1990, more than 16,000 families from around the world and all 50 states have made The Inn their home during clinical trials. As a partner in discovery and care with the NIH, The Inn strives for the day when no family endures the heartbreak of a seriously ill child.

The NIH Clinical Center is at the forefront of a new era of promising pediatric research. As the world leader in rare disease research, the NIH is positioned to make significant breakthroughs in treating rare inherited diseases, most of which continue to lack a safe, effective treatment. The Clinical Center has about 1,500 active protocols, one-third of which include children. Propelled by advances in gene therapy and cellular engineering, NIH researchers anticipate advanced treatments and even cures for some rare genetic diseases on the horizon.

Contact:

Alyssa Pettus

(571) 992-5499

[email protected]

Victor Melara

(703) 431-4612

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos