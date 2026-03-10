Leidos, Dropzone AI to accelerate federal agencies' cyber responses

Collaboration leverages Second Front Systems' Game Warden platform to accelerate secure deployment of AI-driven capabilities for security operations centers

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) is partnering with Dropzone AI to help U.S. federal agencies respond to cyber threats faster and with less strain on their teams.

Federal security operations centers (SOCs) face a growing challenge, which has accelerated with the explosion of AI assisted threats: too many alerts and not enough people, leading to alert fatigue. Leidos and Dropzone AI aim to solve that problem by deploying agentic artificial intelligence to help handle routine cyber investigations, so human analysts can focus on more complex and critical threats.

"Our customers are looking for practical ways to use AI—not experiments," said Steve Hull, president, Leidos Digital Modernization. "This partnership helps federal agencies address the growing threat landscape while working to improve response times, reduce analyst fatigue, and stay compliant with federal security rules."

This partnership blends the best of federal cyber with leading-edge, commercial-proven cyber capabilities. Leidos brings deep experience running secure, government-approved cyber environments. Dropzone AI provides commercially proven defensive AI agents to perform actions traditionally handled by human security analysts, drastically increasing their capacity to quickly review alerts, gather context, and recommend next steps and perform follow-on actions if authorized.

Leidos is accelerating the deployment of this commercial capability to the government in two ways. First, Leidos is working with Dropzone to ensure their commercial AI SOC analysts understand federal SOC operations. Second, Leidos and partner Second Front Systems (2F) are deploying Dropzone AI within 2F Game Warden to expedite adoption within the federal market.

As the preferred services partner for Second Front, Leidos works to accelerate the onboarding and authorization of critical technologies helping the government take advantage of advances in the commercial market safely and compliantly. 2F Game Warden is designed to make it easier and faster for commercial AI software, such as Dropzone AI, to move into government classified and unclassified environments while maintaining strict security standards. The goal is a solution that reaches sensitive environments faster—without compromising security.

"Dropzone's AI agents have already automated the equivalent of more than 160 years of manual analysts work across over 300 commercial organizations, enabling security teams to respond to threats up to 90% faster and with less manual effort" said Edward Wu, Dropzone AI's Founder and CEO. "Partnering with Leidos, using 2F Game Warden, allows us to bring that proven capability into highly-regulated government environments, so critical agencies can sense, understand, and act on ever-intensifying cyber threats at machine speed."

As part of the collaboration, Leidos has also made a strategic investment in Dropzone AI underscoring a shared focus on delivering trusted, mission-ready cyber capabilities to government customers. Together, Leidos and Dropzone AI are accelerating the transformation of government SOCs in the AI age.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Dropzone AI

Dropzone AI weaponizes LLMs for cyber defenders, delivering the Agentic SOC: AI agents that collaborate 24/7 to beat attackers at scale. Dropzone is ready to go on Day 1 and integrates into existing security tools. AI agents start work immediately to investigate alerts, respond to emerging threats, and proactively hunt attackers. Autonomously and infinitely scalable, with no hidden humans in the critical path. Dropzone works with enterprises and MSSPs including ECS, Avalara, UiPath, and Zapier, and is actively protecting over 300 companies. Learn more at www.dropzone.ai

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

