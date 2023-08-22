Leidos Elevates Elastic to Technology Tier in Alliance Partner Network

RESTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch®, has been appointed to the Technology Alliance Tier within the Leidos Alliance Partner Network (LAPN). This tier recognizes partners whose expertise and innovation help drive Leidos technology to the next level.

"Our customers are demanding more effective data and our work with Elastic is already helping us achieve those objectives," said Joe McVeigh, Vice President of Enterprise Cyber Solutions Chief Engineer for Leidos. "Elastic's ability to scale in breadth and depth of capability while remaining performant and open makes them an outstanding fit for our Leidos solutions."

"Elastic is delighted to become a Technology Alliance Partner and continue deepening our strong partnership with Leidos," said Chris Townsend, Vice President, Public Sector at Elastic. "Together, we are delivering search, observability and security solutions to some of the government's largest agencies to solve some mission-critical systems."

LAPN drives innovation through a vast network of the world's leading technology companies and leverages significant expertise to provide solutions that deliver customer mission success. It consists of three partner levels: corporate strategic, technology alliance and emerging technology. Elastic had previously been a part of the LAPN as an Emerging Technology Partner and has been a member of the LAPN since 2018.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850

[email protected]

Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

[email protected]

Lauren Reddington

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos