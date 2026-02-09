Leidos enhancing information sharing, decision making across U.S. security agencies

RESTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) is modernizing the IT operations of the Compartmented Enterprise Services Office (CESO) within the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to enable more efficient information sharing across the Department of War (DoW) and intelligence community.

Under the $142 million award, Leidos is expected to provide integrated engineering, software development, operations and cybersecurity services to optimize CESO's secure web applications. The effort includes scalable, AI-driven capabilities designed to help streamline operations, improve secure information access and advance Zero Trust compliance. This is aimed at enhancing decision making, user experience and mission readiness.

"This modernization effort strengthens the digital backbone that supports our nation's defense and intelligence operations," said Paul Welch, senior vice president with the digital modernization sector at Leidos. "By delivering secure, unified access to classified information, Leidos is enabling faster decision making, more effective operations and the resilience needed to maintain mission superiority."

This work underscores Leidos' role in operating, sustaining, and defending the DoW's most critical networks, supporting U.S. defense missions globally.

Leidos' commitment to innovation, resilience and customer success aligns with its NorthStar 2030 strategy, driving mission-focused modernization for its customers.

