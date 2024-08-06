Leidos Highlights AI at 7th Annual Supplier Symposium

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 innovation company, hosted over 170 partners and suppliers at its seventh annual Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium Tuesday to discuss, plan and think big about how emerging technologies like AI can help solve customers' challenges.

"Emerging tech like AI is advancing at a rapid speed, and this symposium demonstrates that together with our partners and suppliers, Leidos is poised to harness the best innovations to tackle the biggest customer challenges," said Stephanie Foster, Leidos Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. "Our suppliers are vital to our success, enabling us to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver transformative solutions. The success of this event is a testament to the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to our customers' missions. Together, we are not just pursuing excellence but redefining what is possible."

This year's Supplier Symposium featured a fireside chat with Leidos CEO Tom Bell and retired Gen. James Mattis, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense. The discussion focused on the importance of collaboration between the military and industry partners, emphasizing the critical role of suppliers in addressing global challenges.

Attendees participated in breakout sessions showcasing the latest Trusted Mission AI solutions, Zero Trust and cyber applications, as well as data security. Leidos and key partners engaged in deep discussions around the innovative technologies Leidos is deploying to enhance mission effectiveness and security.

The event included an awards presentation honoring suppliers for their excellence in technology, collaboration, partnership and innovation. Awards were presented across seven different categories this year, recognizing outstanding contributions to advancing the industry and driving mutual success.

The symposium was held on Aug. 6 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The event provided a unique opportunity for collaboration and mutual growth and reaffirms Leidos' commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem of suppliers and encouraging new ways of thinking to deliver unparalleled solutions to our customers.

To learn more about Leidos partners visit: www.leidos.com/company/partners

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

