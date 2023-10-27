Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Leidos

27 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc., a $0.02 increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2023.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Media contact:
Melissa Lee Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]                              

Investor Relations:
Stuart Davis
(571) 526-6124
[email protected] 

SOURCE Leidos

Also from this source

Leidos Awarded $180M Defense Health Agency Virtual Health Task Order

Leidos Awarded $180M Defense Health Agency Virtual Health Task Order

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a next-generation contract to provide the Defense Health...
Leidos to Provide Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging-as-a-Service for the Department of the Air Force

Leidos to Provide Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging-as-a-Service for the Department of the Air Force

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new Other Transaction prototype contract by the Defense...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.