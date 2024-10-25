Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Oct 25, 2024, 16:15 ET

RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc., a $0.02 increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2024.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

