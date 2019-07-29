Leidos Increases Dividend by 6 Percent

RESTON, Va., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share payable on Sept. 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 16, 2019. This dividend represents a $0.02 increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.32.

"The increase in our dividend reflects confidence in our long-term performance and reinforces our commitment to delivering strong returns to shareholders," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The quality of the company's balance sheet and the diversity of our revenue streams position the company well to sustainably deliver value to our customers and shareholders."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

