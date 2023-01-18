Leidos Names Retired Colonel Bobby Saxon as HHS Strategic Account Executive

RESTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced retired Colonel Bobby Saxon as the company's Vice President and Strategic Account Executive for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). Saxon will be responsible for strengthening and growing trusted relationships with HHS and advancing strategic initiatives that drive growth throughout the enterprise.

"Bobby is an accomplished federal health leader with a wealth of military and information technology experience," said Debbie Opiekun, Leidos' Chief Business Development Officer.

"His track record leading complex organizations, especially in the health sector, will enable us to better serve our customers as we develop solutions to improve the health and well-being of our nation."

Before joining Leidos, Bobby served as Deputy Director and Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Office of Information Technology at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Additionally, he served as the CMS Acting Director and Acting Continuity Manager for Enterprise Preparedness & Response Operations as well as the Chief Technology Officer for Healthcare.gov. Prior to CMS, Bobby served as the Division Chief and IT Program Director for the U.S. Army.

Bobby is a retired Army Colonel with service in Iraq and is the recipient of the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Combat Action Badge, the Paratrooper Badge and the Air Assault Badge. He's been recognized for IT leadership with awards including the 2019 FCW Federal 100 Award and the 2019 AFCEA Innovate IT Stewardship award.

Bobby has a Master of Science in Government Information Leadership, w/CIO concentration, from the National Defense University. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Georgia Southern University.

