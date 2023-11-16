Leidos Partnership Continues MHS GENESIS Overseas Deployment in Second Planned International Wave

News provided by

Leidos

16 Nov, 2023, 16:15 ET

Leidos Partnership continues successful international MHS GENESIS Electronic Health Record deployment with Wave Pacific

RESTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record (EHR) to an additional 7,000 Department of Defense (DOD) clinicians and providers as part of a second Outside of the Contiguous United States (OCONUS) deployment (Waves OKINAWA/S. KOREA). The current EHR deployment spans 10 Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) across Asia. The Pacific waves follow successful deployments across European MTFs in September 2023 and deployment to all primary state-side DOD facilities earlier this year.

"We're thrilled to continue our successful global roll-out of the MHS GENESIS electronic health care record system," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "Last month, our Partnership completed Wave Europe and now we're pleased to deploy to Okinawa, South Korea and other locations across the Pacific Rim. We look forward to 100% system deployment early next year when the system goes live at the joint DOD-Veterans Affairs Lovell Federal Health Care Center."

LPDH designed and developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new EHR system, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems since 2015.

With this latest overseas DOD wave deployment, the MHS GENESIS system is now operational at over 3,700 locations and now reaches over 183,000 users and 7.4 million DOD beneficiaries. MHS GENESIS is 98% deployed to DOD garrison facilities.

"We're proud to complete yet another successful deployment," noted Chris Ruefer, Deputy Program Executive Officer for DHMS. "In addition to achieving full global deployment by early next year, we continue to optimize patient and provider experiences, to include virtual health enhancements planned for the future."

This deployment marked the last of 23 MHS GENESIS waves, with each wave targeting a specific region and the DOD utilizing lessons learned from prior waves to maximize subsequent wave efficiencies. DOD will complete MHS GENESIS deployment to garrison facilities in 2024.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. The company's 47,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022.  For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About LPDH

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners – Leidos, Oracle Health, Accenture Federal Services and Henry Schein One – along with approximately 35 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs, among other agencies.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact:            
Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]                           

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
[email protected]

Lauren Reddington
(202) 924-2226
[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos

Also from this source

Leidos Deploys Potable Water System to International Space Station

Leidos Deploys Potable Water System to International Space Station

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced the successful deployment of its Exploration Potable Water Dispenser...

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.