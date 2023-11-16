Leidos Partnership Continues MHS GENESIS Overseas Deployment in Second Planned International Wave

Leidos Partnership continues successful international MHS GENESIS Electronic Health Record deployment with Wave Pacific

RESTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record (EHR) to an additional 7,000 Department of Defense (DOD) clinicians and providers as part of a second Outside of the Contiguous United States (OCONUS) deployment (Waves OKINAWA/S. KOREA). The current EHR deployment spans 10 Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) across Asia. The Pacific waves follow successful deployments across European MTFs in September 2023 and deployment to all primary state-side DOD facilities earlier this year.

"We're thrilled to continue our successful global roll-out of the MHS GENESIS electronic health care record system," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "Last month, our Partnership completed Wave Europe and now we're pleased to deploy to Okinawa, South Korea and other locations across the Pacific Rim. We look forward to 100% system deployment early next year when the system goes live at the joint DOD-Veterans Affairs Lovell Federal Health Care Center."

LPDH designed and developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new EHR system, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems since 2015.

With this latest overseas DOD wave deployment, the MHS GENESIS system is now operational at over 3,700 locations and now reaches over 183,000 users and 7.4 million DOD beneficiaries. MHS GENESIS is 98% deployed to DOD garrison facilities.

"We're proud to complete yet another successful deployment," noted Chris Ruefer, Deputy Program Executive Officer for DHMS. "In addition to achieving full global deployment by early next year, we continue to optimize patient and provider experiences, to include virtual health enhancements planned for the future."

This deployment marked the last of 23 MHS GENESIS waves, with each wave targeting a specific region and the DOD utilizing lessons learned from prior waves to maximize subsequent wave efficiencies. DOD will complete MHS GENESIS deployment to garrison facilities in 2024.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. The company's 47,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About LPDH

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners – Leidos, Oracle Health, Accenture Federal Services and Henry Schein One – along with approximately 35 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs, among other agencies.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

