Leidos Partnership Deploys MHS GENESIS Overseas in First of Two Planned OCONUS Waves

After Successfully Deploying Electronic Health Record to All Primary DOD Locations in the Continental United States, Leidos Partnership Now Deploys MHS GENESIS Globally with Waves LANDSTUHL/LAKENHEATH and at Fort Buchanan and Guantanamo Bay

RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 9,000 Department of Defense (DOD) clinicians and providers as part of its first Outside of the Contiguous United States (OCONUS) deployment (Waves LANDSTUHL/LAKENHEATH). The current system deployment spans 10 Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) across Europe and the United Kingdom. Additionally, LPDH deployed MHS GENESIS to users at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

"We achieved a major milestone earlier this calendar year when we successfully deployed MHS GENESIS to all primary DOD locations in the United States and we're now thrilled to roll out the system internationally with our first OCONUS deployments in Wave Europe," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "We are also on track to deploy to Pacific locations before the end of the year and we continue to refine the system's capabilities along the way to meet our customer's evolving requirements."

LPDH continues to strengthen MHS GENESIS with a focus on furthering the quality of care. In addition to improving overall platform scalability and performance, the partnership made key system improvements. For example, users are now able to query and report immunizations to state registries through improved connectivity with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Allergy and medication data are also now available within the system's dental solution.

LPDH enhanced MHS Video Connect, the system's virtual health capability, to streamline and improve secure video appointments. New system tools and processes are now available to satisfy annual periodic health assessments and to meet individual medical readiness standards. Finally, the partnership optimized the system's workflow to improve recurring treatments and care for dialysis patients and added an important interface enabling message exchange with overseas MTFs.

LPDH designed and developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

With this latest overseas DOD wave deployment, the MHS GENESIS system is now operational at over 3,500 locations and now reaches over seven million DOD beneficiaries. MHS GENESIS is 91% deployed to DOD garrison facilities and will next deploy to Far East locations in October 2023.

"We're proud of this successful deployment to our first OCONUS waves," noted Chris Ruefer, Deputy Program Executive Officer for DHMS. "We're excited to further enhance patient and provider experiences."

MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves, with each wave targeting a specific region. This approach enables the Department of Defense to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior waves to maximize subsequent wave efficiencies.

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners - Leidos, Oracle Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One - along with approximately 35 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs, among other agencies.

