Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters' Hands Before They Deploy

Leidos' Synthetic Environment Core (SE Core) provides databases enabling high-resolution, realistic training environments with real-world 3D and 2D geographic terrain that fully integrates and operates within all training environments. SE Core allows warfighters to have a complete picture of the environment such as maps, roads, bridges, moving vehicles and buildings. This capability helps U.S. warfighters train as they fight in today's battlespaces before entering theaters of combat operations. SE Core content supports training, simulation and Mission Command Systems

The single award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a one-year base period of performance with four one-year options and a total contract value of $210 million. Work will be performed at the Leidos facility in Orlando under the direction of the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training & Instrumentation.

Leidos has demonstrated proven performance on the SE Core program for over 10 years, developing and producing terrain databases and common cultural and moving models for use across the Army family of constructive and virtual simulations.

"Operationally relevant training requires operationally relevant data" said Mike Chagnon, Leidos Advanced Solutions Group President. "As the battlespace evolves, it's critical for our nation's warfighters to have advanced technologies that better equip, protect and train them. Leidos will continue to apply its unparalleled geospatial and training expertise to add to the 14.4 million square kilometers of simulated terrain already in use by the Army."

