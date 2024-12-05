Leidos receives three DISA awards to launch the next phase of IT transformation and end user migrations to the modernized DoDNet

RESTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) received three new awards from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to begin the next phase of IT transformation and migrate an expanded user base to the Department of Defense Network (DoDNet) under the Defense Enclave Services (DES) program. DISA is working with Leidos through the single-award, $11.5 billion, 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity DES contract to optimize network services for Fourth Estate Defense Agencies and Field Activities (DAFAs) as they migrate from their legacy systems to the modernized, consolidated DoDNet.

"Under these awards, Leidos will begin to integrate new technologies and services into DoDNet with the goal of enabling DAFA migrations and enhancing user experience," said Bryan Jolly, Leidos senior vice president of digital modernization for the DISA IT business area. "We are proud to continue our work with DISA to create a more efficient, modern, secure, and resilient common IT computing environment. This will help defense agencies focus on their mission and support our nation's warfighters around the world."

The first task order supports DoDNet Generation 2 Release 2, which positions the network for large-scale DAFA migrations, delivering data-driven, cloud-based management services, automation tools, Zero Trust cybersecurity enhancements, and an optimized user experience. These new capabilities aim to provide the DoDNet user community with access to highly reliable, available, secure, and scalable network operations to empower their unique missions.

The second and third awards launch the migration process to DoDNet for two DAFAs, the Defense Contract Management Agency and the Defense Contract Audit Agency.

In collaboration with DISA, Leidos is working with 14 DAFAs through various stages of DoDNet onboarding and expects to have approximately 100,000 users migrated to the new network by the end of 2025. DoDNet is projected to support approximately 370,000 DAFA users and endpoints once implementation is complete.

With a combined total contract value of more than $30 million, these three awards build upon Leidos' recent win of an $823 million, five-year task order from DISA to provide the long-term operations and sustainment construct for DoDNet.

Leidos has been leading operations for the DES DoDNet program since February 2022.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

