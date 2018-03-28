Leidos Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for May 3, 2018 at 8:00AM ET

Date: May 3, 2018

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

To Listen via the Internet:

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.

To Listen via Telephone:

877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)

+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)

Replay:

A telephone playback of the first quarter 2018 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 AM (ET) on May 3, 2018, through 11:59 PM (ET) on May 10, 2018. The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415), and entering conference ID 13677974.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:

Melissa Koskovich

571.526.6850

koskovichm@leidos.com

Investor Relations:

Kelly M. Freeman

571.526.7686

ir@leidos.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-schedules-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-for-may-3-2018-at-800am-et-300620546.html

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

