Leidos secures $191 million Army mission software modernization contract

RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a $191 million contract by the Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground for integrated lifecycle software and management solutions in support of the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command, Software Engineering Center, C3T Directorate, Fires Division.

The contract covers a five-year performance period, with a six-month extension option. The safety-critical work Leidos will perform builds upon its prior mission software development for this customer, including by providing cyber-hardened software and systems engineering, technical services and software integration.

"For the U.S. Army to deliver precise, longer-range fires to counter continuous innovation from near-peer threats, they need software systems capable of incremental modernization," said Roy Stevens, Leidos National Security Sector President. "Applying our expertise in DevSecOps, we will sustain and upgrade fires systems and integrate third-party applications supporting the vision for the Army of 2030 and beyond."

More than seven mission software systems will be supported, including the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS), Joint Automated Deep Operations Coordination System (JADOCS), and AN/TPQ-53 Multi-Mission Radar.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

