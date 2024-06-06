Leidos Selected to Prototype Enterprise Test Vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos, a national security and health industry innovator, was selected by the Air Force Armament Directorate (EB) and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype an enterprise test vehicle (ETV) intended to demonstrate modularity for subsystem upgrade testing, and an integrated solution that can serve as a foundation for affordable mass production.

"We believe that the Leidos Dynetics developed air vehicle solution provides a compelling offer for the ETV effort. Leidos' ETV technology is the merger of our strike systems expertise, as exemplified by the modular, affordable and network enabled GBU-69 Small Glide Munition, and our recent experience developing the air-launched, and air-recovered, X-61 Gremlins UAS," said Mark Miller, Senior Vice President for Missile and Aviation Systems. "The existing digital design of the system will facilitate thorough engineering studies under this contract. In addition, our extensive experience integrating weapons on C-130 aircraft, that extends all the way back to the GBU-43 MOAB program, will enable us to confidently address platform integration issues."

Leidos is one of four companies selected from a highly competitive field of over 100 applicants and will leverage a capability in development since 2022 to support the cost, schedule, and production goals established by customers and sought by warfighters to achieve mission success.

Initial flight demonstrations should occur within seven months of award date, and the most promising prototypes will be selected for continued development.

"While the Armament Directorate remains committed to our highly capable legacy products, we have become convinced that widening the aperture to include nontraditional aerospace companies offers the best chance at accomplishing our cost-per-unit goals, project timeline and production quantity goals," said Cassie Johnson, EB's Enterprise Test Vehicle Program Manager. "We eagerly anticipate bringing respectable capability to our warfighters."

In addition to the four industry teams, other project collaborators and evaluators include Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com .

SOURCE Leidos