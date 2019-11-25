Leidos Taps Dr. John Zangardi for Senior Leadership Role

RESTON, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today that nationally-recognized information technology (IT) leader Dr. John Zangardi has joined the Civil Group as senior vice president of business initiatives and strategic partnerships. In this new role, Dr. Zangardi brings his decades of experience transforming IT at top federal agencies to enhance technical core capabilities and foster strategic relationships that support the Civil Group's overall strategic direction.

Dr. Zangardi most recently served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a presidentially appointed position, where he was responsible for overseeing IT and its related security and management for the Department. He was recognized by Federal Computer Week for driving advanced cybersecurity, identity management capabilities, modernized telecommunications, cloud computing and data analytics throughout the Department.

Prior to that, Dr. Zangardi served as the Department of Defense (DoD) Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer and later the Acting Chief Information Officer. He also previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Information Operations, and Space (DASN C4I, IO, and Space), and the Acting Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO).

A retired Naval Flight Officer, Dr. Zangardi served in a variety of command and staff assignments during his military career. After retiring from the Navy, Dr. Zangardi was selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service (SES) and assigned as the Deputy Director Warfare Integration Programs (N6FB) within the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Communications Networks (N6) Directorate. With the stand-up of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Information Dominance (N2/N6), he was assigned as the Director for Program Integration and as Deputy to the Director for Concepts, Strategy, and Integration.

"John is a transformational IT executive and leader who has been instrumental in advancing cybersecurity and digital modernization across DHS and DOD," said Jim Moos, Leidos Civil Group acting group president. "I'm confident that with John's expertise we will continue to strengthen strategic relationships and align our business strategies to adapt to the evolving cybersecurity, IT modernization, and digital transformation environment."

Dr. Zangardi is a native of Scranton, Pa. and a graduate of the University of Scranton. He holds a Master of Science degree from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from George Mason University.

