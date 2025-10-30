Leidos Announces Agreement to Sell Varec

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, Varec. The transaction is in support of portfolio optimization efforts under its NorthStar 2030 strategy unveiled earlier this year.

"This transaction enables both Leidos and Varec to advance their missions and maximize long-term value," said Vicki Schmanske, president of the Commercial & International Sector at Leidos. "By refining our portfolio, we're executing our NorthStar 2030 strategy at pace and sharpening our focus on our strategic growth pillars."

Founded in 1928 and acquired by Leidos in 2006, Varec provides automated fuel management solutions for defense and commercial customers worldwide.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 subject to customary closing conditions.

