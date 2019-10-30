Leidos Teams Up With Capitals for Annual Cancer Campaign

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Capitals are teaming up with the National Hockey League and FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in November to educate the hockey community about cancer through Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Month. Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide initiative founded by the NHL and NHL Players' Association and is dedicated to raising awareness for national and local organizations involved in cancer care and research.

The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game supported by Leidos on Saturday Nov. 23 versus the Vancouver Canucks. Highlights of the month include:

Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game In-Game Activities

The Capitals Nov. 23 Hockey Fights Cancer Night will feature various Hockey Fights Cancer related moments and themes throughout the evening. Additional information on Hockey Fights Cancer elements at the game will be released at a later date.

Fans will be asked to show their support for those fighting cancer by holding up "I Fight For" signs during a designated timeout, as well as by sharing their stories on social media platforms by using the #CapsFightCancer hashtag. Fans can also download the signs at WashingtonCaps.com/CapsFightCancer.

Players will wear Hockey Fights Cancer warmup jerseys and helmets adorned with a Hockey Fights Cancer decal, while coaches and broadcast personalities will wear Hockey Fights Cancer ties and pins. Select players will use sticks wrapped in lavender tape during warmups. In addition, Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will wear lavender skate blades during warmups in honor of his mother, a breast cancer survivor. The blades will be part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation's auction. Lavender is the official color of the Hockey Fights Cancer campaign, as it represents all forms of cancer.

In addition, the pregame on-ice projection will feature lavender in honor of Hockey Fights Cancer.

MSE Foundation Auction

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation is hosting an auction featuring signed lavender jerseys worn during warmups on Nov. 23; autographed, used hockey sticks with lavender tape; signed, limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer pucks; and lavender skate blades worn by Backstrom.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Flashes of Hope, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Fans interested in bidding will need to download the Handbid app on their iPhone and Android devices or online beginning Nov. 12.

Bidding begins on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and will conclude during the second intermission of the Capitals game on Saturday, Nov. 23.

In addition, fans can visit WashingtonCaps.com/CapsFightCancer to make a donation to the cause throughout the month.

Hockey Fights Cancer Skate │Oshie Wish

The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer skate with Flashes of Hope, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Friday, Nov. 22.

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie will grant a wish through Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. Additional information will be released at a later date.

Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Donation

A $5 donation per ticket purchased for the Nov. 23 Capitals games at this link will be made to the Capitals' Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. Fans who purchase tickets using the promo code also will receive a complimentary Capitals T-shirt courtesy of CustomInk, available for pickup at the game.

Hockey Fights Cancer Merchandise

Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise will be available for purchase beginning November 15 at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena.

Microsite

For more information on Hockey Fights Cancer, visit WashingtonCaps.com/CapsFightCancer.

About Hockey Fights Cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer is an initiative founded in December 1998 by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association to raise money and awareness for hockey's most important fight. To date, through the NHL's U.S. and Canadian charitable foundations, more than $16 million has been raised under the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative to support national and local cancer research institutions, children's hospitals, player charities and local cancer organizations. The Hockey Fights Cancer program is also a component of the NHL's "Biggest Assist Happens Off the Ice" campaign - the League's long-standing tradition of addressing important social issues in North America and around the world.

The Hockey Fights Cancer program is supported by NHL Member Clubs, NHL Alumni, the NHL Officials' Association, Professional Hockey Trainers and Equipment Managers, corporate marketing partners, broadcast partners and fans throughout North America.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Flashes of Hope

Flashes of Hope is a nonprofit organization that raises money for pediatric cancer research and changes the way children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses see themselves through the gift of photography. The goal of Flashes of Hope is to photograph every child until every child is cured. MSE Foundation and the Capitals established the D.C. chapter of Flashes of Hope and also support the Northern Virginia chapter.

About the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS exists to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients. We are the voice for all blood cancer patients and we work to ensure access to treatments for all blood cancer patients. For more information visit http://www.lls.org/.

About Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic serves children who reside in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Founded in 1983, the organization has granted more than 10,000 wishes in the Mid-Atlantic region since its inception. When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope. This year alone, 840 local children are expected to be diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition. However, for every wish granted, at least one more local child is waiting. The community has the opportunity to make an impact today by helping Make-A-Wish to reach hundreds of kids whose wishes would go otherwise go unanswered this year. For more information, please visit: www.midatlantic.wish.org.

About Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is the national organization creating hope in a comprehensive way through research, patient support, community outreach and advocacy for a cure. The organization is leading the way to increase survival for people diagnosed with this devastating disease through a bold initiative — The Vision of Progress: Double Pancreatic Cancer Survival by 2020. To continue to accelerate progress, a goal to raise $200 million by 2020 is also in place. For more information visit https://www.pancan.org/.

