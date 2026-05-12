Leidos to Accelerate Hypersonic Weapons Production for U.S. Army and Navy

RESTON, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has been awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. Army contract to advance hypersonic weapons from prototyping to production. This contract unifies the Thermal Protection Shield (TPS) and Common Hypersonic Glide Body (CHGB) programs, with the goal of streamlining development and accelerating delivery of this critical capability in alignment with Army acquisition reform initiatives.

By integrating these programs, Leidos will work to help the warfighter achieve greater efficiency, reduce production timelines and support a reliable supply of components to meet operational demands. Leidos brings proven expertise in guidance systems, sensor technologies, and precision munitions integration to this effort, helping to advance the nation's hypersonic capabilities and strengthen its integrated air and missile defense.

"This contract is a major step forward in delivering hypersonic capabilities to the warfighter at speed," said Leidos Defense President Cindy Gruensfelder. "Our team is committed to supporting the Army and Navy in producing this critical operational capability."

The combined contract is intended to transition the programs into a production-ready phase to support the Department of War's initiatives. Leidos has been the prime contractor on the TPS program since 2021 and CHGB program since 2019.

This contract aligns with Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy, emphasizing commitment to innovation and technological leadership in defense and national security. By focusing on advanced hypersonic and precision strike technologies, Leidos is not only working to meet current defense needs but also positioning the company for future military capabilities, a key pillar of its long-term corporate vision.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contact:

Brandon Ver Velde

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.