Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

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Leidos Holdings, Inc.

May 01, 2026, 16:15 ET

RESTON, Va., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per outstanding share of the company's common stock. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Media Contact:

Brandon Ver Velde
(571) 526-6257
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:

Stuart Davis
(571) 526-6124
[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

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