Leidos to build initial 3,000 low-cost containerized munitions through Department of War framework agreement

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's warfighters will receive an initial 3,000 Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) Low-Cost Containerized Munitions (LCCM) through a framework agreement with the Department of War that advances President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's "Arsenal of Freedom" initiative.

The new cruise missile is expected to significantly enhance the country's ground-launched combat capability, demonstrating Leidos' ability to rapidly scale defense production and deliver decisive capabilities to the U.S. military.

Leidos' new Low-Cost Containerized Munitions (LCCM) is expected to significantly enhance the country's ground-launched combat capability.

Leidos will expand its workforce and enhance its facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, and McEwen, Tennessee, to produce the LCCM. Consistent with the DoW's desire to utilize commercial products, development of Leidos' LCCM is company-funded, leveraging the technologies in its AGM-190A Small Cruise Missile (SCM) program.

"We're answering the Department of War's call to revolutionize the procurement of critical capabilities at scale, with a focus on speed to operational capability," said Leidos Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell. "This agreement reflects the department's appreciation of Leidos' defense tech prowess and their trust in our proven history in delivering advanced missile technologies."

Leidos started LCCM work in December, reaching a conceptual design with the Pentagon that is capable of achieving all mission objectives. Full system design, development and test will result in production beginning in 2027.

At approximately twice the size of the AGM-190A, the LCCM offers increased mission effectiveness and fuel capacity to maximize range. Building on the Leidos Small Cruise Missile's heritage, the LCCM leverages key design features including a modular airframe and a common Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) to enable rapid integration, upgrades and mission adaptability. The design also utilizes Leidos' established supply chain and scalable production approach.

While initially ground-launched, LCCM's modular design could also support maritime platform integration and air-launched variants.

Leidos' decision to fund development and expand its production capabilities reflects its commitment to advancing operational capabilities through its NorthStar 2030 strategy.

Leidos is a proven leader in the design, development and integration of advanced missile systems, launchers and precision strike technologies for the U.S. military. In addition to the AGM-190A, Leidos is the prime contractor for the U.S. Army's Enduring Shield (Indirect Fire Protection Capability) launcher and supports next-generation hypersonic strike capabilities through its work on the Common Hypersonic Glide Body. The company also delivers precision munitions integration and advanced guidance and sensor technologies that strengthen integrated air and missile defense architectures.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.