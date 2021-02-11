Leidos to Continue Support for FTC Consumer Protection Mission

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a prime contract by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s Bureau of Consumer Protection (BCP) to continue work on the Sentinel Network Services (SNS) program. Through this contract, Leidos will support the FTC's mission to gather complaints and provide relevant information for consumers, while also providing protection through a set of highly-integrated solutions and services. The single-award, firm fixed price task order holds an approximate value of $162 million. It includes a one-year base period and nine additional one-year options.

Leidos' SNS platform delivers managed service offerings to gather and process information from consumers filing complaints across multiple channels. It provides a centralized data analytics environment for law enforcement across the globe to investigate and take action. Leidos' solutions and services both streamline and optimize the end-to-end business process for FTC.

"The SNS program plays a critical role protecting consumers from deceptive and unfair practices in the marketplace," said Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos. "Through our lead role on this program, Leidos will continue delivering FTC advice to consumers and providing law enforcement access to complaints and investigative tools so they can take action. We look forward to continuing this important work as a trusted resource for citizens and our government customers."

The FTC's SNS program relies on a cutting-edge platform that seamlessly intakes, processes, centralizes and secures over nine million consumer complaints per year across multiple channels, including web and mobile through several self-service applications such as ReportFraud.ftc.gov, IdentityTheft.gov and DoNotCall.gov. Channels also include phone and mail through Interactive Voice Response and Contact Centers, along with bulk data imports from various partners who contribute consumer complaint data to the FTC. The platform provides data in near real-time to nearly 3,000 law enforcement users across hundreds of agencies. The SNS platform also integrates with pay.gov to process Do-Not-Call (DNC) payments each year in accordance with Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) regulations.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

