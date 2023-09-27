Leidos to Introduce Cutting-Edge Hold Baggage Screening Systems at Sofia Airport

RESTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced a collaboration with Sofia Airport in Bulgaria to implement cutting-edge upgrades to its hold baggage screening systems. This innovative initiative is designed to comply with the latest European regulations, reflecting the airport's commitment to passenger safety and efficient operations.

"We are thrilled to work with Sofia Airport and provide advanced screening technology for their hold baggage operations," said Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. "We expect this collaboration will enable Sofia Airport to meet current and evolving security needs."

Leidos will install three EU Standard 3 certified MV:3D Explosive Detection Systems (EDS). Each is equipped to meet the highest level of threat detection with high degree accuracy and low alarm rates. The company will also install two new transmission X-ray systems as part of the upgrade. In addition, Leidos will provide a comprehensive 10-year service contract for the systems, intended to provide uninterrupted, first-rate performance.

The high-performance MV:3D has a fixed X-ray gantry and uses multiple detector arrays to create high-resolution 2D and 3D images. This advanced screening technology is designed to give Sofia Airport the ability to scan up to 1,800 bags per hour, per system, and drive efficiency into their screening operations.

"We are proud to partner with a global industry leader like Leidos," said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, operator of Sofia Airport. "The equipment installation will make traveling through our airport a faster and more seamless experience for passengers. This is a strategic step to modernize Sofia Airport and operate more efficiently to meet the highest levels of safety standards."

The installation of the new systems is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2024, ahead of next year's summer season.

To learn more about Leidos aviation security solutions, please visit www.leidos.com/security-detection.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

