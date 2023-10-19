Leidos to Lead Climate Sustainability and Resilience Strategies for the Department of Defense

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded the Strategic Climate Sustainability and Resilience Services (SCSRS) contract to lead a mission resilience-focused transformation for the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) resource management processes.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (ODASD) Energy, Installations and Environment (EI&E) envisions an optimized approach to ensure mission requirements while also driving sustainable resource management. The new Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) is intended to integrate ongoing efforts and maximize opportunities for resilient and efficient resources. The contract vehicle has a 12-month base period of performance followed by four 12-month option periods. The award holds an estimated value of $100 million if all options are exercised.

"We're honored to lead the DoD through its transition to a more sustainable future, with an unwavering commitment to advancing mission execution across all operational domains," said Grant Kim, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. "Leidos takes great pride in leveraging our capabilities to support global missions across government agencies and the commercial energy sector."

Under the SCSRS contract, Leidos will bring together experts in climate science, mitigation and adaptation to integrate climate resilience into the DoD's core functions to preserve and enhance mission performance. The company will also provide a pathway to understanding and reducing DoD's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This will include new insights into Scope 3 supply chain emissions across DoD's operations.

The Leidos team, which includes McKinsey & Co., ICF, and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), will serve as a strategic partner, collaborator, advisor and implementor to the DoD. The work will focus on Department climate, sustainability and resilience initiatives with science, data, and innovation. Additionally, it will focus on shaping effective communication strategies and facilitating organizational change to align with the imperatives of climate sustainability.

This award follows Leidos' Climate Data Analytics Framework (CDAF), a multi-year and multi-million dollar technology investment, which encompasses solutions for climate data storage, cataloging, stewardship, processing, analysis, visualization, delivery, and reporting.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE Leidos