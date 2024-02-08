Leidos to Participate in Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Live Audio Webcast Available on Feb. 20, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® innovation company, will participate in Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference being held in Miami, FL.

Tom Bell, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Cage, Chief Financial Officer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

CONTACTS:





Media contact: Investor Relations: Melissa Lee Dueñas Stuart Davis 571.526.6850 571.526.6124 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Leidos