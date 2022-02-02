LEIDOS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE COWEN 43RD ANNUAL AEROSPACE/DEFENSE & INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

Live Audio Webcast Available on Feb. 8, 2022 from 1:30pm to 2:10pm ET

News provided by

Leidos

Feb 02, 2022, 08:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference webcast.

Roger Krone, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:30pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 90 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.   

CONTACTS:




Media contact:

Investor Relations:

Melissa Lee Dueñas

Stuart Davis

571.526.6850

571.526.6124

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos

Also from this source

Leidos Partnership Delivers MHS GENESIS to Level 1 Trauma Center...

Leidos Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics