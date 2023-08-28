Leidos to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference

News provided by

Leidos

28 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Live Audio Webcast Available on Sept. 6, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. ET

RESTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference being held in New York, NY.

Tom Bell, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Cage, Chief Financial Officer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET.  

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Leidos' 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

CONTACTS:


Media contact:                                       

Investor Relations:

Melissa Lee Dueñas                             

Stuart Davis

571.526.6850                                       

571.526.6124

[email protected]                         

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos

