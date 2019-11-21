Leidos to Provide C5ISRO Support to U.S. Pacific Air Force Command

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a follow-on contract by the U.S. Pacific Air Force Command (PACAF) to provide command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and operations (C5ISRO) support. The single award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a total approximate value of more than $95 million. Work will be performed at U.S. Air Force bases in Alaska, California, Guam, Hawaii, Japan, and Korea.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide engineering and technical services for PACAF C5ISRO systems which support intelligence and operational activities related to national security and command and control of military forces. The company has developed a one-stop procurement solution that delivers end-to-end logistics support, ensuring systems are engineered, tested and fielded. Additionally, Leidos will support the continuous operation and security of PACAF C5ISRO systems to meet present day missions and future requirements for the evolving Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.



"For more than 25 years, we've partnered with PACAF to help ensure continuous intelligence and operational requirements to forward-positioned PACAF forces as they confront the ever evolving threats in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region," said Tom Dove, senior vice president of Leidos Logistics and Mission Support. "This follow-on award is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Leidos team, and we look forward to executing at the speed of mission to meet PACAF's challenges."



