Leidos to Provide U.S. Army Common Driver Training Systems Services

RESTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded the Common Driver Trainer (CDT) Virtual Product Line (VPL) contract by the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI). Under the CDT VPL contract, Leidos will produce Technical Refresh and Concurrency hardware/software upgrade capabilities to the Army's Common Driver Trainer (CDT) systems. Leidos will also provide the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) with a full replacement of the existing Operator Driver Simulators (ODS).The single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by two one-year option periods, and an approximate ceiling of $110 million. Work will be performed in Orlando, FL.

Leidos engineers will provide a technology refresh and concurrency upgrades to previously-fielded Army CDT systems, which provide training on several different vehicle types, including the US Army Tank and Tank Engineering Variant, Stryker, Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicles, and Tactical Wheeled Variant (TWV) families. The CDT contract includes a complete replacement of all USMC driving simulators, in both fixed and mobile trailer-based configurations, to provide new driver training capabilities across a range of Marine Corps tactical vehicles at multiple USMC sites.

The CDT contract provides training in critical driver or crew tasks that are time consuming, resource constrained or too dangerous to conduct on actual equipment. With the use of a CDT simulator, dangerous or mission-critical training tasks are easily repeated. The new CDT systems provide cost-effective capabilities that maximize training and realism, and deliver more reliable, efficient, and extensible driver training. The modernized CDT system architecture is designed to support planned, systematic interoperability and reuse by other virtual training applications.

"We look forward to providing the U.S. Army with the next generation of virtual training systems so they are ready to deploy, fight and win decisively against any adversary," said Eric Freeman, Leidos Defense Group's senior vice president. "This win enables Leidos to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and measureable common driver training that keeps our military servicemen and women situationally aware and ready to respond at all times."

