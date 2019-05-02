Leidos to Showcase Innovative Solutions at Sea Air Space 2019

RESTON, Va., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, will showcase its innovative solutions and capabilities for U.S. naval forces during the 2019 Sea-Air-Space Exposition May 6-8 in National Harbor, Md. Leidos will have a series of demos each day at booth #1823 on the topics such as autonomy, artificial intelligence/machine learning, enterprise and cyber solutions.

The company will present Sea Hunter, the autonomous, unmanned vessel developed with the Office of Naval Research. This presentation will provide a brief overview of the program and vessel, maritime autonomy architecture, behaviors, and missions, and recent efforts in autonomous surveying and logistics. The Leidos R/V Pathfinder vessel, the test platform for Sea Hunter, will also be presented.

Leidos experts will summarize the newest technology to innovate and apply agnostic Agile development and DevSecOps processes. Attendees can view a live demonstration of the Leidos Enterprise Application Framework, known as LEAF, which enables rapid prototyping and delivery of new applications.

The company will also showcase its framework for incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into existing systems and data models called Microservices Architecture for Pluggable Environments (MAPLE). Experts will show a demo of how MAPLE enables system upgrades as fast as new algorithms are devised, which is critical for algorithmic warfare requirements.

Other demos include: how Leidos provides direct support to the Navy's surface and submarine Towed Array Sensor systems; range and radar development and logistics; life-cycle systems engineering for the Tomahawk program; a maritime communications support data link; a portable geolocation system; and the company's cloud capabilities.

"Leidos has a 50-year legacy of support to the U.S. Navy's critical programs and has the right people and capabilities to help the Navy tackle its current challenges and unlock the potential of emerging technologies," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President.

For more information, visit Leidos at booth #1823 at the conference or at www.leidos.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich Erin Tindell

(571) 526-6850 (571) 526-6996

Koskovichm@Leidos.com tindelle@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

