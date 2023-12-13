Leidos wins $700 million NSA technology contract

RESTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide prototype and technology development support to the National Security Agency (NSA). The single-award, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity (IDIQ contract has a value of $700 million.

"We are pleased to continue our work developing next-generation technology solutions for the intelligence community," said Roy Stevens, Leidos Intelligence Group President. "Leidos experts will work to identify emerging technologies and develop new tools and techniques. We look forward to supporting the NSA's intelligence and cyber missions that protect and defend our country."

Leidos will provide subject matter expertise to develop and maintain technology, tools and techniques in support of the analyst community. This includes analytic tech­nique and prototype develop­ment, forecasting of emerging technology use and developing prototypes. These efforts focus on determining feasibility, mitigating technical risks and validating and evolving requirements that meet NSA's dynamic mission needs. The company will also work to demonstrate critical features, qualify products or processes and characterize performance or product features early in the conceptual and demonstration phase. This aims to help reduce risks, cost and schedule impacts to the government.

This new contract continues Leidos' long-standing support for the NSA and the intelligence community.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 47,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

