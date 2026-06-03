LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Announces Collaboration with Anime "BLUELOCK" for New Shoot-Specific Sport Tournament "SIX SHOOT PREMIER 0"

Partnership Aligns Leifras' Striker Development Platform "SIX SHOOT" with One of the Popular Soccer IPs to Enhance Youth Engagement and Brand Visibility

TOKYO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced its official collaboration with BLUELOCK, a globally acclaimed soccer manga/anime series, along with plans to launch "SIX SHOOT PREMIER 0," an inaugural premier tournament for SIX SHOOT, on August 10, 2026. SIX SHOOT is Leifras' newly developed soccer competition focused on shooting and goal scoring. Through the partnership with BLUELOCK, Leifras aims to elevate awareness of SIX SHOOT, strengthen engagement with youth athletes, and accelerate the development of the sport as a scalable competitive platform.

The tournament is expected to gather elite strikers from the youth generation to prove their clinical finishing abilities across six diverse shooting scenarios, competing for the title of the "Generation's No. 1 Striker."" This collaboration was forged through the powerful alignment between BLUELOCK's core narrative of "fostering the world's greatest striker" and SIX SHOOT's vision of "developing the world's best strikers, beginning from Japan." Additional details regarding tournament structures, categories, participating athletes, and special guests will be announced in the near future.

Why BLUELOCK? A Strategic Alignment of Values and Audience Engagement

The collaboration represents a strategic alignment of values. BLUELOCK has captivated audiences globally by depicting athletes who continually challenge their limits with an uncompromising desire to become the world's best striker. BLUELOCK's key messaging about believing in oneself, overcoming the fear of failure, and striking decisively at critical moments in competition directly mirrors the fundamental principles of SIX SHOOT. By combining BLUELOCK's cultural influence with Leifras' scalable sports platform, the collaboration is designed to provide an aspirational stage for the youth generation to participate in SIX SHOOT.

About the Phenomenon of "BLUELOCK"

With over 50 million copies in circulation worldwide, BLUELOCK (serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine) has become one of the most influential sports-themed manga. Its innovative focus on cultivating an absolute "egoist" striker has gathered widespread international acclaim, rapidly growing into a global intellectual property (IP) spanning television animation, theatrical films, video games, and expansive merchandising. Since its TV anime debut in 2022, its reach has expanded across Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Driven by strong digital engagement across social media platforms, it has become a highly influential franchise among youth audiences worldwide, delivering resonant messaging such as "Claim the goal yourself," "Do not fear mistakes," and "Aim for number one in the world."

Future Outlook: Expanding SIX SHOOT into a Scalable Global Platform

Leifras views SIX SHOOT as a highly scalable platform for scout discovery, athlete development, and digital content distribution for the youth generation. Sparked by this official BLUELOCK collaboration, the sport is expected to evolve into an athletic property attracting national attention from youth players, coaches, parents, and global football fans. The Company intends to systematically scale the platform domestically and internationally through age-graded tournaments, regional and national championships, digital broadcasting, and strategic corporate partnerships. Leveraging its domestic industry-leading footprint across approximately 4,500 locations, Leifras is dedicated to a culture of challenge and achievement across the sports industry.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.