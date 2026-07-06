LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Enters Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement with Private Tutoring Provider Ando Juku

Combining Intellectual and Physical Approaches to Improve Youth Education and Expand Leifras' Regional Education Ecosystem

TOKYO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that it had entered into a comprehensive cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Ando Juku Co., Ltd. ("Ando Juku"), an established private tutoring school operator in Mie Prefecture, Japan. This Agreement focuses on revitalizing local education by combining Leifras' expertise in developing non-cognitive skills through sports with Ando Juku's educational platform and local community presence, aiming to enhance students' non-cognitive skills, such as self-esteem, cooperativeness, and grit. Through this partnership, the two companies expect to establish a sustainable infrastructure for regional education via co-hosted events and a mutual customer referral system.

Addressing Social Challenges: Cultivating Non-Cognitive Skills for a Rapidly Changing Society

Amid rapid transformations in the social environments surrounding children, fostering non-cognitive skills has become increasingly important, complementing standard cognitive education that emphasizes performance measures such as test scores. However, schools and families alone often face limitations in providing comprehensive opportunities for such development. To address this need, Leifras, which has been dedicated to cultivating children's non-cognitive skills through multi-sport instruction and has established a quantified system of non-cognitive ability via its proprietary system "Milabo," partners with Ando Juku, an institution with over 30 years of community trust and dedication to building character, manners, and core personal aspiration. Together, the two companies aim to create a learning environment that encourages confidence and motivation while helping children realize their full potential.

Operational Framework and Strategic Pillars

Under the Agreement, Leifras and Ando Juku will collaboratively drive business execution centered around three primary strategic pillars designed to deliver multi-layered educational value that combines physical growth with intellectual and mental development.

Co-Development of New Educational Standards

Leifras and Ando Juku will combine their core educational philosophies into cohesive public messaging to actively advocate the importance of cultivating non-cognitive skills. By utilizing the complementary strengths of sports and academic learning, the two companies aim to establish a new framework to support children's growth.

Resource Integration and Customer Referral Collaboration

By sharing access to their respective customer networks and operational channels, both companies will build a marketing infrastructure to expand customer reach and improve the accessibility of both companies' education services. This creates additional customer touchpoints, while providing students with more opportunities for participation in academic and sports programs and establishing a multimodal learning environment that allows families to choose services customized to their goals.

Joint Experiential Programs for Behavioral Transformation

Combining proprietary coaching and academic instructional methodologies, Leifras and Ando Juku plan to develop unique experiential programs to strengthen children's minds.

Future Outlook: Expanding Sustainable Education Ecosystems via a Regional Dominant Strategy

Building on the Agreement, Leifras intends to further accelerate the integration of sports and education across Mie Prefecture, strengthening its local support network. By generating organic synergies through alliances, the Company intends to scale its business and expand its education ecosystem to more regions across Japan.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.