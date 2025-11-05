LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Awarded Contract for Nagoya City Regional Club Activity Facility Management and Operation Services

~Supporting the Establishment of a New Extracurricular Club Activity Framework for Nagoya Municipal Junior High Schools~

NAGOYA, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leifras Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the City of Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, for Regional Club Activity Facility Management and Operation Services.

Beginning October 2025, the City of Nagoya will make facilities at 111 municipal junior high schools—including gymnasiums, martial arts dojos (budojo), athletic fields, music rooms, and art rooms—available to community organizations for conducting club activities on Saturdays and Sundays.

The objective of this project is to manage and operate these open school facilities in close coordination and collaboration with Nagoya City officials and school administrators.

Leifras is committed to working diligently to ensure the safe and secure operation of these club activities for the City of Nagoya.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

