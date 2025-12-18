LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. 

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

  • Revenue was JPY8.6 billion ($57.8 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 15.3% from JPY7.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • Gross profit was JPY2.4 billion ($16.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 18.1% from JPY2.0 billion for the same period last year.
  • Gross margin was 28.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which increased from 27.5% for the same period last year.
  • Net income was JPY226.7 million ($1.5 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 0.7% from JPY225.1 million for the same period last year.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share was JPY9.1 ($0.06) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to basic earnings per share of JPY9.0 and diluted earnings per share of JPY8.3 for the same period last year.

Operational Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

  • Number of members in the sports school business was 71,529 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 2.3% from 69,924 for the same period last year.
  • Average membership duration in the sports school business was 1.84 years for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 1.1% from 1.82 years for the same period last year.
  • Revenue per capita in the sport school business, which we define as the sales revenue of the sports school business divided by the number of employees involved in that business, was JPY9.6 million ($0.06 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 6.2% from JPY9.0 million for the same period last year.
  • Number of schools served under the social business segment was 360 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 53.2% from 235 for the same period last year.
  • Revenue per capita in the social business, which we define as the sales revenue of the social business divided by the number of employees involved in that business, was JPY7.6 million ($0.05 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 18.6% from JPY6.4 million for the same period last year.

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "We delivered solid financial results in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, with meaningful growth across our key financial and operational metrics. Revenue increased 15.3% and net income grew 0.7% from the same period last year. By segment, sports school business achieved revenue growth of 8.9% and social business revenue increased by 36.4% year over year. Our performance shows continued strength of our sports school business and expanding demand for our social business. Notably, revenue per capita in our social business rose by 18.6% year over year, highlighting the increasing value and impact of our community-based services. Looking ahead, we see meaningful opportunities in Japan's shifting policy landscape. The government's ongoing Club Activity Reform, which focuses on shifting school-based club activity management to regional and private organizations, is expected to create an important long-term growth pathway for Leifras. We recently secured a new contract with the City of Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, to manage facilities at municipal junior high schools in Nagoya, marking an important step in our expansion strategy. We intend to actively pursue additional opportunities as municipalities seek specialized partners to deliver high-quality sports and community programs. In the future, we remain committed to cultivating the non-cognitive skills of children, strengthening community well-being, enhancing our service offerings, and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders and society."   

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue

Total revenue was JPY8.6 billion ($57.8 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 15.3% from JPY7.4 billion for the same period last year.

Sports school business revenue was JPY6.2 billion ($41.9 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 8.9% from JPY5.7 billion for the same period last year. The increase in revenue was mostly driven by: (i) an increase in the number of members by 1,605, from 69,924 as of September 30, 2024 to 71,529 as of September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase in revenue of JPY315.7 million ($2.1 million) and (ii) an increase in the number of customers who joined events hosted by the Company from 136,695 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 142,843 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, leading to an increase in the sports school business revenue by JPY112.6 million ($0.8 million).

Social business revenue was JPY2.4 billion ($15.9 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 36.4% from JPY1.7 billion for the same period last year. The increase in revenue was mostly driven by: (i) an increase in the number of schools by 125, from 235 as of September 30, 2024 to 360 as of September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase in revenue of JPY505.1 million ($3.4 million), and (ii) an increase in after-school daycare service revenue by JPY86.1 million ($0.6 million).

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was JPY6.1 billion ($41.5 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 14.2% from JPY5.4 billion for the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was JPY2.4 billion ($16.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 18.1% from JPY2.0 billion for the same period last year.

Gross margin was 28.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which increased from 27.5% for the same period last year.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were JPY2.1 billion ($13.9 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 14.0% from JPY1.8 billion for the same period last year. The increase was attributed to (i) the increase in salaries and welfare expenses of JPY137.5 million ($0.9 million) due to business expansion as well as an increase in headquarters personnel in preparation for the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), (ii) the increase in promotion fees of JPY8.2 million ($0.06 million) due to business expansion, (iii) the increase in office rental fees of JPY14.1 million ($0.1 million) due to business expansion, (iv) the increase in system maintenance fee expenses of JPY17.3 million ($0.1 million) incurred due to the increase in the number of employees, and (v) the increase in recruitment fees of JPY53.8 million ($0.4 million) due to business expansion as well as an increase in headquarters personnel in preparation for the Company's IPO.

Other Income (Expenses), Net

Other expenses, net were JPY1.9 million ($0.01 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to other income, net of JPY28.7 million for the same period last year. The decrease was attributed to: (i) net franchise income collected (returned) of JPY27.4 million ($0.02 million), which was the payments refunded to the franchisees in connection with the transfer of certain business rights, (ii) an eviction compensation of JPY5.5 million ($0.04 million) received in connection with the vacating of a leased building. Interest expenses, net were JPY9.7 million ($0.07 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 21.8% from JPY12.4 million for the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income was JPY226.7 million ($1.5 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 0.7% from JPY225.1 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic earnings per share was JPY9.10 ($0.06) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY9.04 for the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share was JPY9.10 ($0.06) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY8.32 for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of JPY2.4 billion ($16.5 million), compared to JPY2.5 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was JPY326.7 million ($2.2 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of JPY105.4 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was JPY48.5 million ($0.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY45.7 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in financing activities was JPY380.1 million ($2.6 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY224.1 million for the same period last year.

Financial Guidance

The Company is projecting total revenue to be between JPY11.6 billion and JPY11.9 billion ($78.1 million and $80.5 million) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, an increase of approximately 11.9% to 15.3% from JPY10.3 billion ($69.8 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Income from operations is projected to be between JPY580.0 million and JPY696.5 million ($3.9 million and $4.7 million) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, an increase of 11.6% to 34.0% from JPY519.8 million ($3.5 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

These projections are based on the assumption that no business acquisitions, restructuring activities, or legal settlements will take place during the period.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Japanese Yen ("JPY") amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD," or "$") for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from JPY into USD have been made at the exchange rate of JPY147.97 = $1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
















December 31,

September 30,

September 30,


2024

2025

2025


JPY

JPY

US$





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

2,538,554,638


2,436,675,605


16,467,362

Accounts receivable, net

518,398,551


555,775,583


3,756,002

Short-term investments

4,935,000


5,075,000


34,297

Inventories, net

24,468,188


20,757,063


140,279

Prepaid expenses

182,278,232


201,888,793


1,364,390

Other current assets

34,381,843


57,886,907


391,207

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

3,303,016,452


3,278,058,951


22,153,537













NON-CURRENT ASSETS











Property and equipment, net

53,805,279


99,293,143


671,035

Finance lease right-of-use assets

208,611,550


228,794,098


1,546,219

Operating lease right-of-use assets

337,330,750


513,349,897


3,469,284

Intangible assets, net

39,250,078


27,980,475


189,096

Goodwill

27,999,994


27,999,994


189,228

Deferred tax assets, net

214,671,578


189,283,332


1,279,201

Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs

157,482,065


254,764,117


1,721,728

Long-term deposits

150,407,276


150,210,192


1,015,140

Other non-current assets

3,090,205


9,784,796


66,127

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1,192,648,775


1,501,460,044


10,147,058

TOTAL ASSETS

4,495,665,227


4,779,518,995


32,300,595













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES











Short-term loans

700,000,000


700,000,000


4,730,689

Current portion of long-term loans

230,785,000


169,252,000


1,143,826

Bond payable, current

40,000,000


40,000,000


270,325

Accounts payable

168,281,568


114,243,578


772,073

Accrued liabilities

1,109,740,581


1,184,636,104


8,005,921

Income tax payable

75,374,800


3,301,800


22,314

Contract liabilities, current

147,628,310


267,364,483


1,806,883

Amount due to a director

1,000,000


-


-

Finance lease liabilities, current

71,681,545


83,549,523


564,638

Operating lease liabilities, current

110,889,134


132,923,377


898,313

Other current liabilities

195,952,191


156,907,705


1,060,403

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,851,333,129


2,852,178,570


19,275,385













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES











Long-term loans, net of current portion

175,452,000


38,568,000


260,648

Bond payable, non-current

56,807,020


37,833,335


255,682

Contract liabilities, non-current

10,615,635


14,507,411


98,043

Finance lease liabilities, non-current

140,333,247


143,881,183


972,367

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

207,353,977


364,551,378


2,463,684

Assets retirement obligations

12,914,758


30,671,626


207,283

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

603,476,637


630,012,933


4,257,707

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,454,809,766


3,482,191,503


23,533,092













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Ordinary shares

80,500,000


80,500,000


544,029

Additional paid-in capital

748,840,080


778,624,844


5,262,045

Treasury shares

(100,012,265)


(100,012,265)


(675,896)

Retained earnings



311,527,646


538,214,913


3,637,325

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,040,855,461


1,297,327,492


8,767,503

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,495,665,227


4,779,518,995


32,300,595

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















For the nine months ended
September 30


2024

2025

2025


JPY

JPY

US$

NET REVENUE

7,419,460,643


8,556,096,390


57,823,183

Cost of revenue

(5,378,876,612)


(6,145,159,916)


(41,529,769)

GROSS PROFIT

2,040,584,031


2,410,936,474


16,293,414

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

(1,802,047,253)


(2,055,180,818)


(13,889,172)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

238,536,778


355,755,656


2,404,242













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)











Interest income

325,182


3,801,610


25,691

Interest expense

(12,751,685)


(13,514,164)


(91,330)

Grant income

14,205,788


14,902,919


100,716

Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investment

(168,000)


140,000


946

Loss on disposal of long-lived assets

-


(168,973)


(1,142)

Loss on disposal of a subsidiary

(753,900)


-


-

Other income (expense), net

15,438,598


(16,773,644)


(113,358)

Total other income (expense), net

16,295,983


(11,612,252)


(78,477)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

254,832,761


344,143,404


2,325,765













PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES











Current

(69,425,173)


(92,067,891)


(622,206)

Deferred

39,664,246


(25,388,246)


(171,577)

Total provision for income taxes

(29,760,927)


(117,456,137)


(793,783)

NET INCOME

225,071,834


226,687,267


1,531,982













WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES











Basic

24,910,660


24,910,619


24,910,619

Diluted

27,066,715


24,913,619


24,913,619

EARNINGS PER SHARE











Basic

9.04


9.10


0.06

Diluted

8.32


9.10


0.06

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















For the nine months ended
September 30,


2024

2025

2025


JPY

JPY

US$

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

225,071,834


226,687,267


1,531,982

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization expense

90,057,762


96,233,315


650,357

Loss on disposal of a subsidiary

753,900


-


-

Provision for expected credit loss

2,771,782


9,208,096


62,229

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

-


168,973


1,142

Accounts receivable written off as uncollectible

-


28,558


193

Provision for inventory impairment

3,403,261


424,180


2,867

Unrealized loss (gain) on short-term investment

168,000


(140,000)


(946)

Other non-cash expenses (income)

1,100,148


29,173,060


197,155

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

(39,664,246)


25,388,246


171,577

Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable, net

(1,051,687)


(46,613,686)


(315,021)

Inventories

(13,808,125)


3,286,945


22,214

Prepaid expenses

(105,900,505)


(19,854,842)


(134,182)

Long-term deposits

(6,998,055)


197,084


1,332

Amount due from a director

33,577,065


-


-

Other current assets

(25,969,080)


(23,505,064)


(158,850)

Other non-current assets

(10,722,988)


(6,694,591)


(45,243)

Accounts payable

(61,359,477)


(54,037,990)


(365,196)

Accrued liabilities

(204,167,728)


74,895,523


506,153

Contract liabilities

121,711,898


123,627,949


835,493

Operating lease liabilities

(400,151)


3,212,497


21,710

Income tax payable

(149,952,500)


(72,073,000)


(487,078)

Amount due to a director

-


(1,000,000)


(6,758)

Other current liabilities

36,020,082


(41,875,805)


(283,002)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(105,358,810)


326,736,715


2,208,128













Cash flows from investing activities











Cash outflow due to reduction in consolidated entities

(17,257,489)


-


-

Purchase of property and equipment

(11,926,248)


(42,598,215)


(287,884)

Purchase of intangible assets

(16,521,500)


(5,880,000)


(39,738)

Net cash used in investing activities

(45,705,237)


(48,478,215)


(327,622)













Cash flows from financing activities











Payment of finance lease liabilities

(43,259,590)


(64,438,481)


(435,483)

Proceeds from bank loans

250,000,000


-


-

Repayment of bank loans

(280,815,000)


(198,417,000)


(1,340,927)

Repayment of bond payable

(20,000,000)


(20,000,000)


(135,163)

Payment of deferred IPO costs

(129,983,403)


(97,282,052)


(657,445)

Net cash used in financing activities

(224,057,993)


(380,137,533)


(2,569,018)













Net decrease in cash

(375,122,040)


(101,879,033)


(688,512)

Cash at the beginning of period

2,729,282,346


2,538,554,638


17,155,874

Cash at the end of the period end

2,354,160,306


2,436,675,605


16,467,362













Supplementary cash flow information











Cash paid for income taxes

202,070,573


115,154,307


778,227

Cash paid for interest expenses

11,651,537


12,325,868


83,300

