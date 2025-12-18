LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue was JPY8.6 billion ($57.8 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 15.3% from JPY7.4 billion for the same period last year.

Gross profit was JPY2.4 billion ($16.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 18.1% from JPY2.0 billion for the same period last year.

Gross margin was 28.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which increased from 27.5% for the same period last year.

Net income was JPY226.7 million ($1.5 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 0.7% from JPY225.1 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share was JPY9.1 ($0.06) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to basic earnings per share of JPY9.0 and diluted earnings per share of JPY8.3 for the same period last year.

Operational Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Number of members in the sports school business was 71,529 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 2.3% from 69,924 for the same period last year.

Average membership duration in the sports school business was 1.84 years for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 1.1% from 1.82 years for the same period last year.

Revenue per capita in the sport school business, which we define as the sales revenue of the sports school business divided by the number of employees involved in that business, was JPY9.6 million ($0.06 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 6.2% from JPY9.0 million for the same period last year.

Number of schools served under the social business segment was 360 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 53.2% from 235 for the same period last year.

Revenue per capita in the social business, which we define as the sales revenue of the social business divided by the number of employees involved in that business, was JPY7.6 million ($0.05 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 18.6% from JPY6.4 million for the same period last year.

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "We delivered solid financial results in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, with meaningful growth across our key financial and operational metrics. Revenue increased 15.3% and net income grew 0.7% from the same period last year. By segment, sports school business achieved revenue growth of 8.9% and social business revenue increased by 36.4% year over year. Our performance shows continued strength of our sports school business and expanding demand for our social business. Notably, revenue per capita in our social business rose by 18.6% year over year, highlighting the increasing value and impact of our community-based services. Looking ahead, we see meaningful opportunities in Japan's shifting policy landscape. The government's ongoing Club Activity Reform, which focuses on shifting school-based club activity management to regional and private organizations, is expected to create an important long-term growth pathway for Leifras. We recently secured a new contract with the City of Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, to manage facilities at municipal junior high schools in Nagoya, marking an important step in our expansion strategy. We intend to actively pursue additional opportunities as municipalities seek specialized partners to deliver high-quality sports and community programs. In the future, we remain committed to cultivating the non-cognitive skills of children, strengthening community well-being, enhancing our service offerings, and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders and society."

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue

Total revenue was JPY8.6 billion ($57.8 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 15.3% from JPY7.4 billion for the same period last year.

Sports school business revenue was JPY6.2 billion ($41.9 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 8.9% from JPY5.7 billion for the same period last year. The increase in revenue was mostly driven by: (i) an increase in the number of members by 1,605, from 69,924 as of September 30, 2024 to 71,529 as of September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase in revenue of JPY315.7 million ($2.1 million) and (ii) an increase in the number of customers who joined events hosted by the Company from 136,695 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 142,843 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, leading to an increase in the sports school business revenue by JPY112.6 million ($0.8 million).

Social business revenue was JPY2.4 billion ($15.9 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 36.4% from JPY1.7 billion for the same period last year. The increase in revenue was mostly driven by: (i) an increase in the number of schools by 125, from 235 as of September 30, 2024 to 360 as of September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase in revenue of JPY505.1 million ($3.4 million), and (ii) an increase in after-school daycare service revenue by JPY86.1 million ($0.6 million).

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was JPY6.1 billion ($41.5 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 14.2% from JPY5.4 billion for the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was JPY2.4 billion ($16.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 18.1% from JPY2.0 billion for the same period last year.

Gross margin was 28.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which increased from 27.5% for the same period last year.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were JPY2.1 billion ($13.9 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 14.0% from JPY1.8 billion for the same period last year. The increase was attributed to (i) the increase in salaries and welfare expenses of JPY137.5 million ($0.9 million) due to business expansion as well as an increase in headquarters personnel in preparation for the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), (ii) the increase in promotion fees of JPY8.2 million ($0.06 million) due to business expansion, (iii) the increase in office rental fees of JPY14.1 million ($0.1 million) due to business expansion, (iv) the increase in system maintenance fee expenses of JPY17.3 million ($0.1 million) incurred due to the increase in the number of employees, and (v) the increase in recruitment fees of JPY53.8 million ($0.4 million) due to business expansion as well as an increase in headquarters personnel in preparation for the Company's IPO.

Other Income (Expenses), Net

Other expenses, net were JPY1.9 million ($0.01 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to other income, net of JPY28.7 million for the same period last year. The decrease was attributed to: (i) net franchise income collected (returned) of JPY27.4 million ($0.02 million), which was the payments refunded to the franchisees in connection with the transfer of certain business rights, (ii) an eviction compensation of JPY5.5 million ($0.04 million) received in connection with the vacating of a leased building. Interest expenses, net were JPY9.7 million ($0.07 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 21.8% from JPY12.4 million for the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income was JPY226.7 million ($1.5 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 0.7% from JPY225.1 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic earnings per share was JPY9.10 ($0.06) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY9.04 for the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share was JPY9.10 ($0.06) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY8.32 for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of JPY2.4 billion ($16.5 million), compared to JPY2.5 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was JPY326.7 million ($2.2 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of JPY105.4 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was JPY48.5 million ($0.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY45.7 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in financing activities was JPY380.1 million ($2.6 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY224.1 million for the same period last year.

Financial Guidance

The Company is projecting total revenue to be between JPY11.6 billion and JPY11.9 billion ($78.1 million and $80.5 million) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, an increase of approximately 11.9% to 15.3% from JPY10.3 billion ($69.8 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Income from operations is projected to be between JPY580.0 million and JPY696.5 million ($3.9 million and $4.7 million) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, an increase of 11.6% to 34.0% from JPY519.8 million ($3.5 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

These projections are based on the assumption that no business acquisitions, restructuring activities, or legal settlements will take place during the period.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Japanese Yen ("JPY") amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD," or "$") for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from JPY into USD have been made at the exchange rate of JPY147.97 = $1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































December 31,



September 30,



September 30,





2024



2025



2025





JPY



JPY



US$











(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

ASSETS























CURRENT ASSETS























Cash



2,538,554,638





2,436,675,605





16,467,362

Accounts receivable, net



518,398,551





555,775,583





3,756,002

Short-term investments



4,935,000





5,075,000





34,297

Inventories, net



24,468,188





20,757,063





140,279

Prepaid expenses



182,278,232





201,888,793





1,364,390

Other current assets



34,381,843





57,886,907





391,207

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



3,303,016,452





3,278,058,951





22,153,537



























NON-CURRENT ASSETS























Property and equipment, net



53,805,279





99,293,143





671,035

Finance lease right-of-use assets



208,611,550





228,794,098





1,546,219

Operating lease right-of-use assets



337,330,750





513,349,897





3,469,284

Intangible assets, net



39,250,078





27,980,475





189,096

Goodwill



27,999,994





27,999,994





189,228

Deferred tax assets, net



214,671,578





189,283,332





1,279,201

Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



157,482,065





254,764,117





1,721,728

Long-term deposits



150,407,276





150,210,192





1,015,140

Other non-current assets



3,090,205





9,784,796





66,127

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



1,192,648,775





1,501,460,044





10,147,058

TOTAL ASSETS



4,495,665,227





4,779,518,995





32,300,595



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























CURRENT LIABILITIES























Short-term loans



700,000,000





700,000,000





4,730,689

Current portion of long-term loans



230,785,000





169,252,000





1,143,826

Bond payable, current



40,000,000





40,000,000





270,325

Accounts payable



168,281,568





114,243,578





772,073

Accrued liabilities



1,109,740,581





1,184,636,104





8,005,921

Income tax payable



75,374,800





3,301,800





22,314

Contract liabilities, current



147,628,310





267,364,483





1,806,883

Amount due to a director



1,000,000





-





-

Finance lease liabilities, current



71,681,545





83,549,523





564,638

Operating lease liabilities, current



110,889,134





132,923,377





898,313

Other current liabilities



195,952,191





156,907,705





1,060,403

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



2,851,333,129





2,852,178,570





19,275,385



























NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES























Long-term loans, net of current portion



175,452,000





38,568,000





260,648

Bond payable, non-current



56,807,020





37,833,335





255,682

Contract liabilities, non-current



10,615,635





14,507,411





98,043

Finance lease liabilities, non-current



140,333,247





143,881,183





972,367

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



207,353,977





364,551,378





2,463,684

Assets retirement obligations



12,914,758





30,671,626





207,283

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



603,476,637





630,012,933





4,257,707

TOTAL LIABILITIES



3,454,809,766





3,482,191,503





23,533,092



























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Ordinary shares



80,500,000





80,500,000





544,029

Additional paid-in capital



748,840,080





778,624,844





5,262,045

Treasury shares



(100,012,265)





(100,012,265)





(675,896)

Retained earnings



311,527,646





538,214,913





3,637,325

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,040,855,461





1,297,327,492





8,767,503

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



4,495,665,227





4,779,518,995





32,300,595



LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





























For the nine months ended

September 30





2024



2025



2025





JPY



JPY



US$

NET REVENUE



7,419,460,643





8,556,096,390





57,823,183

Cost of revenue



(5,378,876,612)





(6,145,159,916)





(41,529,769)

GROSS PROFIT



2,040,584,031





2,410,936,474





16,293,414

Selling, general, and administrative expenses



(1,802,047,253)





(2,055,180,818)





(13,889,172)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



238,536,778





355,755,656





2,404,242



























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)























Interest income



325,182





3,801,610





25,691

Interest expense



(12,751,685)





(13,514,164)





(91,330)

Grant income



14,205,788





14,902,919





100,716

Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investment



(168,000)





140,000





946

Loss on disposal of long-lived assets



-





(168,973)





(1,142)

Loss on disposal of a subsidiary



(753,900)





-





-

Other income (expense), net



15,438,598





(16,773,644)





(113,358)

Total other income (expense), net



16,295,983





(11,612,252)





(78,477)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION



254,832,761





344,143,404





2,325,765



























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES























Current



(69,425,173)





(92,067,891)





(622,206)

Deferred



39,664,246





(25,388,246)





(171,577)

Total provision for income taxes



(29,760,927)





(117,456,137)





(793,783)

NET INCOME



225,071,834





226,687,267





1,531,982



























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES























Basic



24,910,660





24,910,619





24,910,619

Diluted



27,066,715





24,913,619





24,913,619

EARNINGS PER SHARE























Basic



9.04





9.10





0.06

Diluted



8.32





9.10





0.06



LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





























For the nine months ended

September 30,





2024



2025



2025





JPY



JPY



US$

Cash flows from operating activities























Net income



225,071,834





226,687,267





1,531,982

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities























Depreciation and amortization expense



90,057,762





96,233,315





650,357

Loss on disposal of a subsidiary



753,900





-





-

Provision for expected credit loss



2,771,782





9,208,096





62,229

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



-





168,973





1,142

Accounts receivable written off as uncollectible



-





28,558





193

Provision for inventory impairment



3,403,261





424,180





2,867

Unrealized loss (gain) on short-term investment



168,000





(140,000)





(946)

Other non-cash expenses (income)



1,100,148





29,173,060





197,155

Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(39,664,246)





25,388,246





171,577

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable, net



(1,051,687)





(46,613,686)





(315,021)

Inventories



(13,808,125)





3,286,945





22,214

Prepaid expenses



(105,900,505)





(19,854,842)





(134,182)

Long-term deposits



(6,998,055)





197,084





1,332

Amount due from a director



33,577,065





-





-

Other current assets



(25,969,080)





(23,505,064)





(158,850)

Other non-current assets



(10,722,988)





(6,694,591)





(45,243)

Accounts payable



(61,359,477)





(54,037,990)





(365,196)

Accrued liabilities



(204,167,728)





74,895,523





506,153

Contract liabilities



121,711,898





123,627,949





835,493

Operating lease liabilities



(400,151)





3,212,497





21,710

Income tax payable



(149,952,500)





(72,073,000)





(487,078)

Amount due to a director



-





(1,000,000)





(6,758)

Other current liabilities



36,020,082





(41,875,805)





(283,002)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(105,358,810)





326,736,715





2,208,128



























Cash flows from investing activities























Cash outflow due to reduction in consolidated entities



(17,257,489)





-





-

Purchase of property and equipment



(11,926,248)





(42,598,215)





(287,884)

Purchase of intangible assets



(16,521,500)





(5,880,000)





(39,738)

Net cash used in investing activities



(45,705,237)





(48,478,215)





(327,622)



























Cash flows from financing activities























Payment of finance lease liabilities



(43,259,590)





(64,438,481)





(435,483)

Proceeds from bank loans



250,000,000





-





-

Repayment of bank loans



(280,815,000)





(198,417,000)





(1,340,927)

Repayment of bond payable



(20,000,000)





(20,000,000)





(135,163)

Payment of deferred IPO costs



(129,983,403)





(97,282,052)





(657,445)

Net cash used in financing activities



(224,057,993)





(380,137,533)





(2,569,018)



























Net decrease in cash



(375,122,040)





(101,879,033)





(688,512)

Cash at the beginning of period



2,729,282,346





2,538,554,638





17,155,874

Cash at the end of the period end



2,354,160,306





2,436,675,605





16,467,362



























Supplementary cash flow information























Cash paid for income taxes



202,070,573





115,154,307





778,227

Cash paid for interest expenses



11,651,537





12,325,868





83,300



SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.