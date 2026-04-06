LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Plans to Launch a Dribbling School with Dribble Designer Masakazu Okabe in Spring 2026

Partnership Aims to Create an Environment for Children Across Japan to Learn Soccer Skills

TOKYO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that it has entered into a school partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with TRAVISTA Co., Ltd. ("Travista") to launch a dribbling school in partnership with Travista. The partnership aims to expand Leifras' offerings and establish the largest dribbling school in Japan by combining Leifras' nationwide operational infrastructure with the methodology of Travista's representative, Masakazu Okabe, an experienced dribble designer (the "Project").

Building on its reputation for coaching that fosters a love of sports, Leifras is now advancing to expand into providing technical training. The Company is preparing to launch a specialized school focused on improving technical skills by adopting Mr. Okabe's dribbling methodology. Pursuant to the Agreement, Leifras agrees to operate the dribbling school, while Travista agrees to be responsible for developing and sharing its unique dribbling methods, including providing intellectual property rights of its brand, conducting monthly direct training sessions for staff, and conducting public relations activities through social media.

Three Key Features of The Project

Standardizing World-Class Coaching

Leifras expects to translate Mr. Okabe's theory into a standardized, proprietary curriculum supported by video materials and manuals. The system is expected to enable consistent, high-quality instruction across all locations.

Integration of Technique and Character Development

By combining Mr. Okabe's technique with Leifras' established focus on non-cognitive skill development, the Company aims to nurture athletes who excel in mind, technique, and physical fitness.

Project will Utilize the Existing Infrastructure of Leifras Sports School

The Company plans to leverage its nationwide operations, ensuring student safety by fully implementing the management system and safety standards of Leifras in the Project.

Comment from Masakazu Okabe

"I wanted to create a place where I could truly engage with children who genuinely want to improve their skills. At this school, we want to focus on each individual and significantly increase the amount of time they spend handling the ball.

"What it takes to get better isn't talent, it's the number of challenges you take on. As the number of challenges increases, so does the number of failures. But I believe that failure is a building block of success. Failure is not the end. It is a clue to success and a vital process on the path to growth. I believe attending this school will change the way children view failure and they will no longer be afraid to take on new challenges. I believe that this transformation is what truly leads to technical improvement.

"Until now, dribbling has been described as a matter of 'feeling.' However, there is always a reason behind the moment you break through the defense. I have structured that reason and articulated it as a theory. By presenting it as a reproducible skill, I'm confident that I will create an environment where every child, in any region, can grow with certainty.

"I want to cultivate not only world-class one-on-one skills but also a mindset that keeps you challenging yourself. Our goal is for this school to produce world-class players and leaders who will take on challenges not only in soccer but in various fields. I am committed to this Project with a strong sense of purpose. I sincerely look forward to walking this journey together with all of you."

Background and Strategic Rationale

Operated by Leifras, the "Leifras Sports School" is a sports program where even children who are new to sports or who struggle with them can enjoy the experience, thanks to a coaching philosophy centered on "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." Leifras strictly prohibits physical punishment, verbal abuse, and a win-at-all-costs mentality in its instruction and focuses on developing children's non-cognitive skills such as leadership and teamwork.

In response to increasing demand for specialized technical training and individualized skill development, Leifras has decided to expand its offering with a new, technique-focused school while building upon the philosophy of its existing schools. In addition to technical skills, Leifras plans to incorporate the development of non-cognitive skills, which Leifras Sports School values highly, to nurture athletes who are well-rounded in mind, skill, and body. By integrating Mr. Okabe's brand power and methodology with Leifras' nationwide operational infrastructure, the Company believes that it is well positioned to create new added value.

Future Development

Leifras is currently preparing to launch its flagship dribbling school, a new soccer school dedicated to igniting children's ambition to "get even better," in the spring of 2026. Additional details will be announced as they become available.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

The information regarding Masakazu Okabe and TRAVISTA Co., Ltd. contained in this press release has been provided by TRAVISTA Co., Ltd. and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.