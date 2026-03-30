LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Ranked No. 1 in Japan by Membership in Children's Sports Schools and by Number of Schools Where It Manages Club Activities

Advancing Sports Education in Japan Through the Development of Non-Cognitive Skills and Community-Based Club Activity Initiatives

TOKYO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that according to a survey by Tokyo Shoko Research Co., Ltd., the Company ranked No. 1 in Japan in every category of the survey, specifically, the number of sports school members, the number of schools, and the number of schools where it manages club activities as of December 31, 2025. This recognition underscores the Company's sustained growth and leading position in the sports instruction services market in Japan.

Survey Highlights

Children's sports schools without the company's own facilities: No. 1 in Japan for four consecutive years by membership.

Children's sports schools without the company's own facilities: No. 1 in Japan for four consecutive years by number of schools.

Number of schools where the company manages club activities: No. 1 in Japan for two consecutive years.

The Company expresses its sincere appreciation to customers, partners, and investors who have chosen Leifras and shared its educational philosophy and commitment to service, such tremendous support enabled Leifras to achieve this recognition again. Moving forward, the Company plans to continue to leverage the expertise it has cultivated to the fullest. As a social business company dedicated to solving societal challenges through the power of sports, Leifras' entire team is committed to providing services that meet customers' expectations.

About Leifras Sports School

Leifras operates sports schools for children offering 13 different programs, including soccer, basketball, baseball, and dance. Guided by its philosophy of "Strengthening Children's Heart," the Company not only provides technical instruction but also fosters the non-cognitive skills essential for success in society, such as diligence, compassion, perseverance, and teamwork, and it has earned the support of many members. Leifras aims to bring out the best in children through its coaching philosophy of "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate," ensuring that even children new to sports or those who struggle with them can enjoy the experience.

Regarding Leifras' Contract for Club Activities

To address the challenges facing modern Japanese schools, such as the difficulty of sustaining club activities due to the declining birthrate and the long working hours of faculty and staff, the government is currently promoting a nationwide initiative in Japan to "transition club activities into the local community."

Leifras offers a comprehensive club activity support service that covers everything from designing a system tailored to local conditions to coordinating the transition of club activities to the community.

Prioritizing student safety above all else, only instructors who have completed Leifras' training program and passed its certification exam are permitted to lead club activities. The Company assigns its own employees as club activity coordinators to centrally manage communications with schools, parents, instructors, and insurance companies. In addition, Leifras provides comprehensive support for insurance administration, the collection of student-funded activity fees, and the operation of a talent pool.

Survey Overview

Sports School Membership: No. 1 in Japan for Four Consecutive Years

Comparison of membership among the top three companies operating children's sports schools without their own sports facilities

For the purpose of defining the number of members, if a member attends multiple schools—regardless of whether they are for the same or different sports—the number of members is considered to be equal to the number of schools attended.

Number of Sports Schools: No. 1 in Japan for Four Consecutive Years

Comparison of the number of schools operated by the top three sports school companies for children that do not have their own sports facilities, by revenue

If the groups are divided into "Kindergarten Students" and "Elementary School Students," each group is considered one school.

Number of Schools Contracted for Club Activities: No. 1 in Japan for Two Consecutive Years

Comparison of the number of schools contracted by the top three companies in the school club support business in 2025

Survey Details

Survey Participants: Companies engaged in sports schools and school club support services in Japan.

Survey Items: Number of sports school members, number of schools, and number of schools contracted for club activities.

Survey Completion: End of March 2026

Research Organization: Tokyo Shoko Research Co., Ltd.

Survey Methodology:

Competitive Analysis: Analyzing the revenue by business segment of companies that operate domestic sports schools without their own sports facilities, as well as companies engaged in club activity support services.

Custom Research: A study that compares Leifras with the top-performing companies in each business sector based on actual sales figures, using competitive analysis.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.