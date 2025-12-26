LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. to Launch Collaborative Project Addressing School Refusal

Leifras Co., Ltd., Tachibana Gakuen Educational Corporation, and Matsumoto Co., Ltd. Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding

TOKYO, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, announced that it entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Tachibana Gakuen Educational Institution ("Tachibana Gakuen"), a high school specializing in education for students who have been absent from school, and Matsumoto Co., Ltd. ("Matsumoto"), a comprehensive printing company. Under the MOU, the three parties plan to launch a collaborative project (the "Project") aimed at supporting students affected by school refusal and addressing this increasingly serious social issue in Japan.

Pursuant to the MOU, Leifras agrees to contribute its expertise and operational know-how in running sports schools and other sports education and training businesses. Tachibana Gakuen agrees to provide guidance on school management and support for students who are not attending school. Matsumoto agrees to provide land and facilities in Kitakyushu City necessary for the execution of the Project and to oversee the entire project.

A Dedicated Solution to the Ever-growing Problem of School Refusal

Japan's birth rate continues to decline, with the annual birth rate expected to fall below 665,000 in fiscal year 2025. Meanwhile, according to a survey by Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, the problem of school refusal continues to worsen, with the number of children and students not attending school projected to reach 353,970 in fiscal year 2024. Approximately one in 15 junior high school students is absent from school, a figure that has been increasing for 12 consecutive years since fiscal year 2013, nearly tripling the previous level.[1] Against the backdrop of a declining birth rate that makes every child valuable to society, the number of school absentee students continues to reach new record highs. From the perspective of nurturing and securing the talent that will lead society in the future, Leifras recognizes school refusal as a serious issue that must be addressed in a timely manner. Leifras, Tachibana Gakuen, and Matsumoto believe the private sector must take action to address this important issue.

Aim of the Project

Leifras, Tachibana Gakuen, and Matsumoto plan to collaborate to create and provide a new form of education, going beyond the boundaries of educational institutions and corporations, each contributing their specialized know-how. The Project is intended not only as a social contribution activity, but also as a sustainable business model that meets growing social needs. The close collaboration between educational institutions and corporations seeks to realize a rare model that combines high economic value and social value, establishing a solid revenue base while nurturing young people who represent the hope of the future and fostering society.

School Refusal and Chronic Absenteeism in Europe and the US and the Possibility of Global Expansion

School refusal is not an issue unique to Japan. The increase in students who are absent from school for long periods of time is also recognized as a social problem in Europe and in the United States. The knowledge and know-how cultivated through the Project has the potential to be expanded to global markets, including the United States, in the future.

The Rise of Chronic Absenteeism in the United States

In the United States, students who miss more than 10% of school days per year are defined as "chronically absent," and this has become a major educational issue. According to the 2022 school year data from the U.S. Department of Education, the national average of chronic absenteeism rate is 28%, with the rate exceeding 40% in some areas, representing a serious situation.[2]

Comparison with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Countries

According to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2015 report, the OECD average for students who have "missed at least one full day of school in the previous two weeks" is 20%, and even compared to Japan's figure at the time (approximately 2%), the percentage of students who have experienced absences in OECD countries tends to be higher.[3]

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "We are pleased to enter into the MOU with Tachibana Gakuen and Matsumoto to launch the collaborative Project. The Project marks a major innovation in our endeavors to establish a profitable and sustainable business model that delivers both social and economic value. We plan to first establish a highly scalable and profitable model in Fukuoka Prefecture, followed by rapid nationwide expansion, positioning the Project as a new core pillar of our business. Looking ahead, the Project is not intended to remain limited to the framework of the three companies alone. We intend to build a broader partnership to create a business ecosystem and incorporate the knowledge and technologies of diverse companies to continuously develop new, high-value-added services. We believe the 'new business model for supporting school refusal' established through the Project will achieve success in Japan and, over time, be adapted and expanded to Western countries that also face these issues."

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

About Tachibana Gakuen Educational Corporation

Based in Fukuoka City, Tachibana Gakuen is a high school that accepts students who have been absent from school from all over the country. Guided by its founder's belief that "When a child is neglected, education loses its light," Tachibana Gakuen has developed a distinctive educational approach that has attracted significant attention nationwide. Boards of education and various organizations from all over the country visited to inspect the school. For more information, please visit: https://www.tachibanahs.net/.

About Matsumoto Co., Ltd.

Matsumoto Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive printing company founded in 1932 and headquartered in Kitakyushu City (Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market: 7901). The company delivers albums to approximately 7,000 schools annually. Matsumoto was a pioneer in the industry, establishing a commercial inkjet printing factory and constantly investing in cutting-edge businesses. In recent years, the company has expanded beyond the printing business and, since February 2023, has also been working on businesses using Web3 and blockchain. For more information, please visit: https://www.matsumoto-inc.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement the Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

[1] Japan Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology, Survey on Problematic Behavior and Nonattendance of Schoolchildren, available at: https://www.ed.gov/teaching-and-administration/supporting-students/chronic-absenteeism. [2] The U.S. Department of Education, Chronic Absenteeism – Supporting Students and Schools, available at https://www.ed.gov/teaching-and-administration/supporting-students/chronic-absenteeism. [3] Y. Yano, "Study of Measures to School Non-Attendance in Japan and G7 Participating Countries," Research Bulletin (Sakushin Gakuin University Women's College), Dec. 28, 2023, indexed in J-GLOBAL (Japan Science and Technology Agency), https://jglobal.jst.go.jp/en/detail?JGLOBAL_ID=202502253648969710.

SOURCE Leifras Co.,Ltd