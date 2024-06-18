Leigh-Ann Russell to Join BNY as Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), the global financial services company, today announced the appointment of Leigh-Ann Russell as Chief Information Officer and Global Head of Engineering.

Ms. Russell will join the company on September 15, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Robin Vince, and will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

"I am delighted to welcome Leigh-Ann to BNY," said Robin Vince, President and CEO. "Our company has a 240-year track record of innovation and resilience, and Leigh-Ann brings a true engineering and platforms mindset that will enable our continued success in the adoption and application of technology."

"BNY holds a unique position in the global financial system, and it is widely regarded as being at the forefront of technological innovation," said Ms. Russell. "I am very excited to begin the next chapter of my career at a company with such a pivotal role in the economy, which oversees around $50 trillion on behalf of clients – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe."

Ms. Russell joins BNY from bp where she most recently served as Executive Vice President of Innovation and Engineering, overseeing digital, information technology and cybersecurity operations as well as engineering, safety and science. She is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Aberdeen.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world — managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we help over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of March 31, 2024, we oversee $48.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

