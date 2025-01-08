L.E.K. Consulting Announces 10 New Global Partner Promotions

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting has elected 10 new partners. The promotions recognize the expertise, commitment and insights that these leaders bring to bear for clients — across multiple industry sectors and geographies — that helps enable organizations to make significant strategic and operational decisions.

"We are pleased to announce our newest L.E.K. partners and recognize their tremendous contributions. These individuals consistently deliver top results across services and industries for our clients around the world. On behalf of L.E.K., we congratulate them on this accomplishment and look forward to the impact they will continue to bring to our clients and firm," said Clay Heskett, Global Managing Partner at L.E.K.

L.E.K.'s new partners are:

Alexa Allen is a member of L.E.K.'s Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) practice and is based in the San Francisco office. She partners with businesses and investors across a range of technology-enabled markets, with extensive experience leading projects focused on product and growth strategy, go-to-market planning, customer segmentation, strategic planning and M&A support. Allen also plays a key role in advancing L.E.K.'s work on generative AI, helping clients navigate this rapidly evolving space. She holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a B.A. in economics and religious studies from New York University.

Olivier Asset, based in the firm's Chicago office, is a member of the Industrials practice. With a focus on growth strategy, pricing strategy and M&A advisory, he collaborates with clients in the construction materials and products sector, as well as the waste and water management industries, to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence. Asset began his career at L.E.K. in 2013 in the Paris office, transferring to Chicago in 2018. He holds dual master's degrees from Sciences Po Paris and HEC Paris.

Carter Bielen is a member of the Consumer practice and is based in the New York office. He advises consumer brands and retailers on organic and inorganic growth strategy, go-to-market strategy and both sell- and buy-side M&A support. He leads L.E.K.'s Market Insights function within the consumer sector, where he drives the design and execution of best-in-class insights programs, including quantitative surveys, conjoint analyses and other advanced methodologies to inform critical client decisions. Bielen holds an MBA from The Wharton School, where he was recognized as a Palmer Scholar, and a B.A. in economics and philosophy from Boston College.

Louisa Chaves, based in L.E.K.'s London office, is a member of the Healthcare Services practice. She specializes in advising corporate and private equity clients on growth strategies and transaction support within the healthcare sector. She has deep expertise in areas such as animal health and social care, including children's services, adult specialist care and elderly care. Chaves holds an M.A. in economics from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from London Business School.

Rafael Freixo is a member of the Healthcare practice and is based in L.E.K.'s São Paulo office. He advises companies in Brazil and across Latin America, working with clients throughout the healthcare value chain to address complex challenges and seize growth opportunities. Freixo specializes in developing and implementing corporate and franchise strategies; orchestrating successful product launches; and designing go-to-market, market access and pricing programs. He holds a degree in production engineering from the University of São Paulo and an MBA with honors from IMD Business School in Switzerland.

Tom Marshall, based in the London office, is a member of L.E.K.'s European Organisation & Performance practice. He specializes in the management of large-scale, complex corporate transformations, supporting clients across all sectors in designing and implementing initiatives to improve organizational performance. Marshall has deep expertise in operating model and functional organizational design, global strategic transformation programs and performance improvement initiatives. He holds a B.A. in modern history and economics, an M.Sc. in economics and social history and a Ph.D. in modern economic history, all from the University of Oxford.

Candace Nagaraja is a member of the Healthcare practice and is based in the Atlanta office. She serves as the U.S. Women's Health Lead, advising clients across the women's health landscape, including medical devices, provider services and consumer health. In addition to her work in women's health, Nagaraja advises clients on commercial strategy and diligence across clinical areas such as orthopedics, urology, advanced surgical and regenerative medicine, drug/device combinations, implantables, and dentistry. She specializes in advanced data and analytics. Nagaraja holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an A.B. in economics from the University of Chicago.

Christopher Stern is a member of the Life Sciences practice and is based in the Boston office. He works with clients across the life sciences industry, helping them navigate complex challenges and develop strategies for asset, therapeutic area and corporate growth. Stern's expertise spans therapeutic areas with rapidly evolving standards of care, and he has extensive experience in ophthalmology, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and cardiometabolic disease. Stern holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Minnesota and a B.S. in biochemistry, graduating summa cum laude, from Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania.

Catia Verbeke, based in the Boston office, is a member of the Life Sciences practice. She has deep expertise in precision medicine, diagnostics and advanced research tools, advising clients on growth strategy, commercial planning, business development, and transaction support.

Verbeke has led numerous high-impact engagements for biopharma, diagnostics and research tools clients, helping them navigate complex markets and develop innovative strategies. She holds a Ph.D. in bioengineering from Harvard University and a B.S. in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Rob Wild is a member of the firm's Digital practice and is based in the London office. With nearly two decades of experience in digital strategy and transformation across industries, he specializes in advising businesses on strategic digital and AI initiatives to drive growth, enhance operations and build competitive advantage. Wild brings a wealth of experience in spearheading large-scale digital transformation initiatives and building digital businesses. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, an M.Sc. in statistics from the London School of Economics and a B.Sc. in management from the University of Warwick.

