L.E.K. Consulting Earns Platinum Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting has achieved a Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments.

L.E.K.'s score places the firm in the top 1% globally of companies assessed by EcoVadis over the past 12 months. The recognition reflects the quality of L.E.K.'s sustainability management system and demonstrates its strong commitment to promoting transparency throughout the value chain.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

"The Platinum Medal from EcoVadis helps validate L.E.K.'s strict business sustainability commitments and performance. We are proud of this achievement, and thank our people for their hard work and determination on behalf of both L.E.K. and our clients," said Clay Heskett, Global Managing Partner of L.E.K.

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

"EcoVadis has helped L.E.K. to measure performance and identify how we can continue to improve our overall sustainability impact. Our score demonstrates our leading position in sustainability management," said John Goddard, Senior Partner and Vice Chair for Sustainability at L.E.K.

Last year, L.E.K. achieved an "A-" rating in the "climate change" category from sustainability disclosure leader CDP. In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated L.E.K.'s ambitious science-based emissions reduction targets to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, making it the first major global strategy consultancy to have a net-zero target approved by the SBTi. The firm launched its global Sustainability Centre of Excellence in 2021, drawing together expertise and strategic insights from across its practices and geographies to support organizations as they work to meet the growing demand for strategic, results-focused sustainability solutions.

