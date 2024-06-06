L.E.K. Consulting Expands Presence and Capabilities in Gulf Cooperation Council Region

LONDON and BOSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting is expanding its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to meet increasing demand for L.E.K.'s expertise from clients in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, the firm announced.

After many years of serving clients in the GCC from international offices, L.E.K. will be expanding its local operations in the region, opening a new office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and growing the firm's presence in the UAE. L.E.K. has recently secured licenses to operate in KSA that will enable it to expand offerings and operations to better serve clients there and bring to bear more of the deep sector expertise and experience for which the Firm is known.

"Our business in the Gulf region has grown over recent years, and demand for L.E.K.'s strategic insight and sector expertise continues to increase in the fast-developing economies there. Accordingly, we are pleased to be enhancing our on-the-ground capabilities and making a longer-term investment in the GCC, where we look forward to working alongside current and new clients on their most important strategic and operational challenges," said L.E.K. Global Managing Partner Clay Heskett.

L.E.K. anticipates mounting demand for its education, healthcare and transport consulting teams in GCC, Heskett said.

