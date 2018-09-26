Leland Little Auctions and Iron Horse Auction Company to Auction The Complete and Important Collection of NOA Living

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leland Little Auctions of Hillsborough, NC, in partnership with Iron Horse Auction Company of Rockingham, NC, to offer the complete Collection of NOA Living. This Important Collection, with a retail valuation of over $7 million will be offered unreserved at public auction. This event will occur on October 3rd, 4th and 5th at the Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown at 3415 Wake Forest Rd. Bidding will be available in-house at the Hilton North Raleigh, as well as by absentee bidding, telephone bidding, and live Internet bidding. Visit www.LelandLittle.com to view the catalogue, register for this auction, and bid.

The Collection of NOA Living is a curated collection of treasures from around the globe. This Important Collection consists of over 2500 unique objects including furniture, traditional and modern rugs, sculpture, statues, masks, pottery, and art. Public previews will be held at NOA Living, located at 3051 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh, NC on Saturday, September 29th and Tuesday, October 2nd. A media day will be held at NOA Living on Friday, September 28th.

The bankruptcy proceedings for NOA Living were ordered by the Honorable Joseph N. Calloway, United States Bankruptcy Judge of the Eastern District of North Carolina, with the oversight of United Sates Bankruptcy Trustee John C. Bircher III, in case no. 17-02097-5-JNC.

