Leland Little Auctions Holds Third Annual Sporting Art Fair

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, February 24th, Leland Little Auctions held its third annual Sporting Art Fair, celebrating the sporting lifestyle and highlighting their Sporting Art Auction and Fine Sporting Arms Auction.

The Sporting Art Fair at Leland Little

Leland Little was pleased to host their third annual Sporting Art Fair on their grounds and within their galleries. The Sporting Art Fair is a community event brought forth by a group of partners who are personally and professionally invested in the world of sporting art. The galleries of Leland Little featured celebrated carvers and artists such as Tony Helm, Jerry Talton, Bob Timberlake, and Cameron McIntyre. The Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild entertained as they worked on their carvings in real time.

Visitors could explore the art and decoys that will be offered at Leland Little's Sporting Art Auction on February 29th at 10:00am. Highlights include an Important Pair of Oversized Canvasbacks by Ned Burgess (NC, 1868-1958), an Important Published Ruddy Duck by Ned Burgess (NC, 1868-1958), a Published Canvasback by Alvirah Wright (NC, 1872-1951), and a patinated bronze sculpture by J. Clayton Bright (American, b. 1946), titled, "Ware Horse."

Also available for preview were the long guns and rifles that will be offered at Leland Little's Fine Sporting Arms Auction on March 1st at 10:00am. Highlights include a Winchester 20 Gauge Model 501 Grand European Featherweight Over/Under Shotgun with Case, a Rare and Important Winchester .45 Model 1876 Rifle, and a James Purdey 12 Bore Bar-In-Wood Hammer Sidelock Shotgun.

On the grounds of Leland Little guests could explore a tailgate market, enjoy delicious food, try fly casting, and view collector cars that will be coming up soon for auction. The afternoon culminated with a much-enjoyed musical performance by Jim Avett and Patrick Crouch. The Fourth Annual Sporting Art Fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 22nd.

Bidding for the Sporting Art and Fine Sporting Arms Auctions will take place on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.

