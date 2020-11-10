Leland Little Auctions to Hold Auction of Items From the Personal Collection of Bob Timberlake

Timberlake is perhaps the best known contemporary artist to hail from North Carolina. In 1968, under the mentorship of artist Andrew Wyeth, Timberlake turned over his responsibilities in the several businesses he ran with his father and became a full-time painter. His first solo show in Winston-Salem sold out, a first for that gallery. In 1973 the Hammer Galleries in New York held the first of eight shows that they would put on of Timberlake's work. That show also sold out - again the first sell-out at that gallery since the 1920's.

Timberlake's clear, unpretentious depictions of the North Carolina life that he knows so well have been wildly popular ever since these early successes. His paintings of rural scenes and the trappings of a traditional life conjure such a desirable nostalgia that he was also able to launch the best-selling furniture line of all time (with North Carolina furniture company Lexington Furniture).

The November 14th auction of items from Timberlake's collection includes a number of original artworks by the artist, as well as limited edition prints, and pieces of furniture from The World of Bob Timberlake line. Some of the art, such as Still Life of a Basket of Strawberries, Brogan Study, and a signed lithograph of First Flight, which commemorates the Wright brothers' flight at Kitty Hawk, are being sold along with the models from which they were painted.

Also offered in the sale are ten canoes and vintage row boats. Timberlake started collecting model canoes as a young boy, and as an adult amassed a collection of nearly one hundred full-size boats. Timberlake is an avid hunter and fisherman, and a selection of items from his sporting life, such as fly fishing rods and flies, are being sold alongside decorative vintage versions.

Bidding for this auction will take place live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.

