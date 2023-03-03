Leland Little to Hold Spring Collector Vehicles Auction

Other highlights include a 1968 Mercedes Benz 250SL, the beautiful styling of which earned it the nickname "Pagoda," and a classically beautiful 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera in Marina Blue. Both of these vehicles hail directly from a respected South Carolina collection.

Other highly collectible vehicles in this auction include a 1974 Ford Bronco in a fantastic shade of orange. If you are looking for a vibrant microcar community to match your rare and collectible car, consider the ever so efficiently designed, 1957 BMW Isetta Cabriolet. Despite its diminutive size, in the 1960s the Isetta was used to smuggle nine people, one at a time, from East Germany to West Germany.

The Leland Little Estate & Collector Vehicles team is now reviewing consignments for our next vehicle auction.

Bidding for this auction will take place live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.

